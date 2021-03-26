In a race against the clock, seven civil society entities released a letter addressed to President Alberto Fernández, in which they request an “urgent” meeting, so that Gustavo Fuertes is not appointed as director of the Access to Public Information Agency, because “the candidate lacks the knowledge and track record to demonstrate his suitability and the commitment that a position of this relevance requires.”

The entities that requested the “urgent” meeting with the President are Citizen Power, Vía Libre, ACIJ, Democracia en Red, Legislative Directory, FUNDEPS and the Regional Alliance for Free Expression and Information. These are organizations that work daily on issues of access to public information and protection of personal data.

The government has Until April 5th to appoint Fuertes or withdraw their application and propose another candidate to lead the Access Agency, which has been headless since the beginning of the year, when specialist Eduardo Bertoni resigned. Government sources told Clarion they will “move forward with the nomination of the official candidate”. And they explained that they have seven business days after the public hearing, which was held last Tuesday, to “begin the formal process” of their appointment.

At the public hearing organized by the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, the 20 exhibitors pointed out the lack of training and experience of Strong on specific issues, as well as his political dependence on Cafiero, since he works there as legal advisor to the Secretariat for Administrative Coordination and never did even a course on issues of access to public information or protection of personal data.

“The public hearing carried out recently demonstrated that the proposed candidate is far from the standards of suitability that our constitutional system demands, which can negatively impact in the exercise of all human rights in our country, “said the seven entities.

And they asked Alberto Fernández for a meeting, “in which we can state the reasons why we believe that a new application must be submitted for the position that meets the requirements of suitability and autonomy, and make ourselves available to exchange ideas regarding the desirable profiles for such a relevant position “.

