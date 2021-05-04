Through a statement, the Regional Government of Ayacucho demanded of Milagros Leiva to be rectified by his statements about the song “Retama Flower”.

According to the Regional Government, the journalist recently affirmed, in her Willax TV program, that said theme is interpreted “by senderistas.”

“The Regional Government of Ayacucho regrets and rejects the unfortunate statements of Mrs. Milagros Leiva, who, taking advantage of his journalistic space, stated verbatim that the song Flor de Retama is sung by hikers ”, Reads the first paragraph of the statement.

It also indicates that with these statements, Leiva has offended the population of Huanta and the entire Ayacucho region, for which he demands their public apologies.

“ We demand the immediate rectification and public apologies of Mrs. Leyva , who with his irresponsible statement aggravated the population of the province of Huanta and the Ayacucho region, ”he says.

Finally, the Regional Government of Ayacucho clarified to Milagros Leiva that the song was a tribute to martyrs of the free teaching.

“The song ‘Flor de Retama’ was composed by Ricardo Dololier as a tribute to martyrs for free education. who lost their lives protesting in rejection of Decree No. 006 imposed by the dictatorial government of Juan Velazco Alvarado in June 1969, and has nothing to do with an alleged ‘vindication’ of terrorists as intended relate in a biased way”, He concluded in said report.

Statement of the Regional Government of Ayacucho. Photo: Twitter

