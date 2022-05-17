Mexico (AFP) – The United Nations and relatives of victims urged the Mexican State on Tuesday to deploy all efforts to stop the tragedy of the disappeared, after the country exceeded 100,000 victims since records began in 1964, although specialized organizations maintain that the number it could be much greater due to the fear and mistrust of denouncing.

“No effort should be spared to put an end to these human rights violations of an extraordinary dimension,” Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, said in a statement.

Bachelet acknowledged that Mexico has taken steps to confront the crisis, such as the creation of the General Law on Disappearances and the formation of national search commissions, but insisted that efforts must be redoubled.

The Committee against Forced Disappearances (CED) of the UN, which visited the country last November and considers the problem a “human tragedy”, joined the calls of the commissioner.

In a statement, the CED and the UN Working Group on Enforced and Involuntary Disappearances lamented that despite the work of authorities, organizations and family members, these crimes continue “to occur daily in Mexico reflecting a chronic pattern of impunity.”

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has rejected these accusations in the past.

According to the National Registry of Disappeared Persons, from 1964 to date in the country the whereabouts of 100,012 people are unknown, although search groups and activists believe that the figure is much higher, since some families do not report to the prosecutors out of fear or mistrust. .

The disappearances began in Mexico with the so-called “dirty war” of the authorities against the revolutionary movements of the 1960s-1980s.

But their number skyrocketed from the 2000s, with the increase in the activity of drug traffickers and the war that former President Felipe Calderón (2006-2012) declared against the cartels at the beginning of his government.

Since then, the spiral of violence has also left some 340,000 murders linked to drug trafficking, kidnapping and extortion, among others.

“One More Stat”

Cecilia Flores, leader of the Madres Buscadoras de Sonora collective, in northern Mexico, who is struggling to find her sons Alejandro and Marco Antonio, told the AFP agency that the crisis is fueled by the apathy of the state.

“If the authorities did their job, not so much would have disappeared (…). For them, a disappeared person is one less criminal, one more statistic,” he said.

Photos of missing persons are exhibited at the Glorieta de la Palma on Av.Paseo de la Reforma, after relatives and members of search groups proposed calling it the Roundabout of the Disappeared, on May 17, 2022 in Mexico City Pedro PARDO AFP

Groups like the one made up by Flores are dedicated to searching for their loved ones with a pick and shovel in clandestine graves. In the desperate attempt to locate their loved ones, some people also disappear.

After learning that the victims had exceeded 100,000, the Movement for Our Disappeared in Mexico, which brings together some 60 search groups, also demanded that López Obrador make this crisis a “decided priority of his government” and not delegate it, according to a release.

Last August, that organization complained in front of the presidential palace of the search for the disappeared, who until then numbered 90,000.

Calls to contain the problem also include the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which called for strengthening “prevention, search and identification mechanisms.”

Organized crime

Along with the homicides and forced disappearances, Mexico faces a forensic crisis, reflected in the existence of 37,000 unidentified corpses in morgues, although civil organizations believe that the figure reaches 52,000.

Some of these people end up buried in mass graves, which is why the government promotes the creation of a genetic database to compare DNA samples taken from relatives of the disappeared with those of unidentified remains.

Analysts see organized crime as one of the main reasons behind the phenomenon of disappearances, although there are other crimes such as human trafficking or migrant smuggling, which sometimes involve authorities.

In fact, some of the states with the most disappeared, such as Jalisco (west) and Tamaulipas (north), are at the same time hard hit by violence linked to organized crime and police corruption, according to NGOs.

