The organization nongovernmental 1800Migrante.comis left over legal advice to migrants in USA and Latin Americapublished in a statement that the slaughter occurred in Saric, Sonoralast Thursday, is worse of what has made known he Government of Mexicowhich is shown practically “accomplice” with criminalsand that they are some 50 people the victims (dead, injured or affected) in these events.

Also demands to the Mexican government elderly transparency in this case, and to make known all the names of victims mortals, injured and other affected people, to provide all the help of the case and communicate with families who do not know about their loved ones.

The massacre

As national media reported, on the night of last thursdayin it municipality of Sáric, Sonoratens of migrants who traveled in trucks were attacked with bullets by an armed group, this a few kilometers from the border with Arizona, USA.

It has been reported that died at least one 4 year old boya womenothers three people what were charred (inside a vehicle), and it has even been reported that there are more than 15 dead in these events, and at least a dozen wounded.

Communiqué from 1800 MIGRANT

The organization 1800Migrante.com sent a statement with the heading “They are revealed new data on slaughter of Saric against migrants in SonoraMexico”.

This document was posted on social networks by William Murillo, spokesperson for the organization, who made the following comment: “The Sonora massacre against Migrants a few days ago is WORSE than what they have not said, here I update you, MEXICO owes us many explanations”.

In that statement, he quotes a migrant whom he assigns the name “Carlos”, and who is of Peruvian origin, and who, in addition, says that in said attack he lost contact with a sister, and at the moment he does not know anything about she.

Below is the text sent by 1800Migrante.com:

“New data is revealed about the Saric massacre against migrants in SonoraMexico.

New York, February 18, 2024. / 6:00 p.m.

“We left the town of La Reforma and 10 minutes by car the massacre happened. We were in 3 vans, in the first the majority were men, there were about 25 of us in total, in front along with the driver were the women; there were 2 Dominicans and 1 Ecuadorian, The rest of us were men from various countries and in the two vans that followed us were women and children,” said Carlos (name protected) of Peruvian origin and survivor of the terrorist attack that a criminal group perpetrated on the night of Thursday, February 15 in the northern area, near the municipality of Sáric in the state of Sonora, Mexico.

“First we felt that a car hit us from behind and the impact knocked us off the road, threw us into a small ravine, after that, some lights turned on and some men got out and the shooting started, they were machine gun bursts, They were shooting at us and we all ran to save ourselves, then the two trucks arrived and they were also shot at, it was something frightening to see all this, suddenly another truck appeared and they engaged in shooting with the first ones who attacked us, it was obvious that they were opposing gangs, we also watched from the mountain as they set the cars on fire,” the survivor indicated anxiously.

“What I could see was that they were dressed in blue military uniforms, they used weapons of war and they also used grenade launchers or missile launchers (I don't know the name) from that truck that attacked the cars,” said survivor Carlos. that he was able to escape through the desert bushes with 5 Ecuadorians, after a few days he managed to cross into the United States and from that country he contacted 1800migrante.com to help them locate his sister, he said that she was in one of the vans and their whereabouts have been unknown for several days and that is why the request for help from the aforementioned organization.

In addition, he mentioned “We don't know anything about my sister, we don't know if she is alive or dead, or injured or left in the desert, our mother in Lima and the whole family are desperate to know something about her.” After the attack, it was reported that there is a 4-year-old Ecuadorian child deceased, victim of bullets and several injured, however, the authorities so far have not reported the magnitude of this massacre that occurred in the border area of ​​the municipality of Sáric in Sonora, Mexico.

Carlos and his relatives are desperately searching for their relative, she is a 28-year-old woman named Ana Vidal, she was dressed all in black and wore white sneakers, she was carrying a pink backpack where she kept her identity documents and money, Ana has various tattoos; one on the wrist, another on the leg, another additional one at the height of her elbow that says Alondra and on the right ankle the letter B, she is of Peruvian nationality, she lived in the capital of her country and traveled to the United States irregularly. , is the mother of a 7-year-old girl who stayed with her grandmother in her country of origin.

“The silence of the Mexican authorities borders on complicity with these criminals who control an important border area, it is evident; that the Mexican government has failed miserably at the federal and state level to provide security to the citizens who travel the roads of that State and that they can be victims of organized crime at any time and no one is responsible for what happened, this has been a new massacre and we demand full transparency from the Mexican authorities to know the facts, the names of the victims and the injured so that they can be cared for and provide some peace of mind to their families,” said William Murillo, spokesperson for the organization from New York.

1800Migrante.com is a non-governmental organization that provides legal advice to migrants in the USA and Latin America. It has been working in the region for 17 years and is one of the voices that permanently reports on abuses and human rights violations of migrants in transit through different countries. , is based in New York, United States.

Any information that helps locate Ana Vidal will be kept absolutely confidential. You can contact us directly by calling the number in USA 1631 408 1994

NEW DATA:

+ More than 50 migrants were victims in the Sáric massacre in Sonora Mexico on Thursday, February 15.

+ The attackers wore blue military uniforms

+ They used high caliber weapons

+ There was a confrontation between two criminal gangs

+ It is confirmed that migrants from the Dominican Republic and Peru were also traveling

+ There were three and not two cars attacked by the criminals.”

(Up to here the statement).