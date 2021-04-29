The media and technology platforms compete and cooperate around the world. There is a growing dispute between journalistic companies with Google and Facebook, because these platforms keep most of the advertising revenue generated by digital journalistic content; while cooperating on tools to improve news portals, get more visits, and build audience loyalty.

The Association of Argentine Journalistic Entities (ADEPA), within the framework of its 175 Board of Directors, presented the case of Australia, as a “concrete fact” where the first law that obliges technology platforms to negotiate with the media to pay them “a fair price” for the publication of their journalistic content.

In that line is also inscribed the Regulation on Copyright that the European Union sanctioned in 2019. The Australian law went into effect last month and seeks that Google and Facebook have to pay an adequate value for the use of the content.

“The objective of the new regulation is encourage trade agreements in good faith between technology platforms and news companies, to resolve disputes pending negotiation and that the agreements reflect what Google and Facebook receive from content generators, “said David Abkiewicz, director of the Commission’s Digital Platforms Division Australian Competition and Consumer Affairs.

“They like each other incentivize negotiations, in a balanced way. And provide a framework for them to be voluntary, in the first instance. If those negotiations are not resolved, there is a process for mandatory mediation and arbitration, where this mediator arbitrates in the dispute and resolves it, “Abkiewicz added in his conference at ADEPA.

In the virtual session, the Australian official explained what the characteristics of the new law consisted of, to contribute “to the sustainability of journalism.” And he stressed that, in the event of non-compliance by technology platforms, there may be “significant penalties, equivalent to 10% of Australian revenue.”

“After the approval of the new regulations there were many voluntary agreements with media, which are worth tens of millions of dollars per year, reportedly. For example, Channel 7 made a 30 million agreement with Google,” said Abkiewicz. He added: “Australia has a population of 25 million people, so they can compare how that can be projected in Argentina. “

It is that the platforms are those that allow to spread the contents of the media, on the one hand; but on the other hand, they keep the main advertising revenues that are produced with the distribution of that content. Is about an asymmetric relationship with Google and Facebook, where the audiences of the journalistic media increase, but their income falls.

For this reason, various countries are seeking new ways to balance that asymmetric relationship, through voluntary agreements with technological platforms, judicial resources and laws that protect copyright and the defense of competition.

