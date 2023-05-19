They are “invisible” to administrations. That is what the platform ‘I don’t stay at home’ denounces, which this Thursday, the 18th, has manifested itself to defend the rights of young people with disabilities who, once they finish their schooling at the age of 21, do not have, with total security, a center to go to or options for insertion into society, as well as therapies or stimulation activities according to their needs.

Dozens of people have gathered at the gates of the Palacio de San Esteban to protest a situation that violates “basic rights” and that leaves many fathers and mothers “defenseless” in the face of the need to work and care for their children, according to what he explained. the spokesperson for the platform, Susana Cerezuela, mother of a son with 80% disability and degree 3 dependency (he needs the continuous support of another person), who will finish his stay at the Public College of Education next June Special Stmo. Cristo de la Misericordia, without having from then on the certainty of having a center to attend.

Cerezuela has stated that the IMAS (Murcian Institute for Social Action), belonging to the Ministry of Social Policy, the body in charge of managing day centers and residences for people with disabilities, in addition to the Service for the Promotion of Personal Autonomy, SEPAP has waiting lists to obtain a place that can last “several years” and that, in addition, “are not public, because we have sued it and the response has been negative.”

One of the objectives of the platform, which was set up last January and which includes some 140 families from all over the Region affected by this problem, is to put an end to the uncertainty that exists for this group when compulsory education ends at the end of turn 21 years old. «There is a situation in which a boy finishes school and goes home, with his family organizing themselves in the best possible way to be able to care for him, but without having the slightest information as to whether he will have to stay like this for a month, a year. year or more. These young people need to continue learning and the institutions leave them abandoned. And families, after years of marked therapies, activities and routines, are helpless in the face of their children’s deterioration when they stay at home,” the spokesperson explained.

New demonstration on the 23rd



This citizen movement, among other demands, claims that young people with disabilities can remain in their schools once they turn 21 while the IMAS does not assign them a place in a day center, so as not to stay at home “excluded from society” and “without opportunities”, and that “they have the same options as young people of the same age”. It also demands greater transparency from the administration regarding waiting lists and that no one has to wait so long to obtain a place.

The platform ‘I am not staying at home’ will hold a second concentration next Tuesday, the 23rd, at 10:30 a.m., at the Ministry of Social Policy.