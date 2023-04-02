Veraruz.- citizens of veracruz they demand that the authorities investigate and do justicein it murder of a teacher elementary school and a young student of pegagogy who were going in motorcycleapparently at the hands of agents of the Ministerial PoliceFriday night.

This tragic event occurred Friday night at the municipality of Naranjalin the central region of the state of Veracruz, are published by the newspaper Excelsior and the news media of Veracruz.

The deceased are Antonio Gonzalez Rodriguez33 years old, professor at the primary school “El Otate”of Amatlan de los Reyesand Lucero Porras Hernandez22 years old, pedagogy studentit is detailed.

Friday night, authorities The version was spread that two men on a motorcycle fled before a Mexican Navy checkpoint, and that they were chased and killed gunshots.

But today, Saturday, relatives of the teacher and the student said that the teacher was the girl's adviser, and during a study break, they went out to buy cookies; They were on the motorcycle when two trucks with armed men, who were actually ministerial policemen, were paired up with them.

The relatives added that everything indicates that the young teacher, not seeing official logos on the trucks, thought they were going to “lift” them and refused to stop, heading towards the community of Tequecholapa, but the armed men fired at them, hitting the of the motorcycle, which ended up crashing into a tree.

In addition, the armed men refused to allow a Red Cross ambulance that came, or municipal police officers, to pass. The relatives accuse that those armed men were agents of the Veracruz Ministerial Police.

It is said that about 40 high-caliber bullets were fired at the professor and the student.

The parents of the young people stressed that this double murder it’s a abuse and crime more than the ministerial agents in Veracruz.

In addition to demanding justice, the bereaved demand that the Governor of Veracruz, Cuitláhuac Garcíaand the Secretary of State Public Safety stand up and answer for these crimes.

They stressed, with pain, that the teacher and the student were good people, dedicated to teaching, to educating.

In addition to being a teacher, Antonio had the portfolio of Works and Conflicts, of the DI66 Córdoba-Amatlán de los Reyes Foráneas Delegation, of the SNTE section 56.

In a writing, the National Union of Education Workers He said: “We demand prompt justice from the federal and state authorities, a thorough investigation and punishment of those responsible for this cowardly event.”

Relatives and the teachers’ union are organizing to hold a march to demand that this police abuse that became a double crime does not go unpunished.