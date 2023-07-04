Mexico City.- 200 days have passed since the journalist and driver of the information space, Image NewsCiro Gómez Leyva, suffered an attack minutes after leaving the facilities of Grupo Imagen Multimedia last December.

So that the attack on Ciro Gomez Leyva, journalists and sports figures as: Jose Ramon Fernandez, david faitelson, Enrique ‘Perro Bermudez, Javier Alarcon, andre marin, Pablo Carrillo, Andres Vaca, Antonio de Valdes, Ricardo Pelaez, Raul Orvananos, Maria Jose Gonzalez, Alberto Latti, Enrique Burak and Arturo Brizio They joined in an initiative in which they demand that justice be done.

“He journalism It is a high risk profession Mexico. Many comrades lost their lives for reporting, for investigating, for denouncing. For pretending with his work to build a better Mexico. 200 days in which to Cyrus They changed his life forever.”

“We want, as we have for decades, a country where the rule of law wins. A Mexico winner in imparting justice. You are not alone, dear Ciro,” they say in the video that was shared on each of their official internet accounts.

The attack he suffered Ciro Gomez Leyva occurred on December 16 at the edge of 11:30 a.m. in Coyoacan, Mexico City while driving his armored car when two men on a motorcycle shot him at point-blank range.

several months ago mexican journalists condemned the attack on Ciro Gomez Leyva and demanded defense freedom of expression. In addition, on June 27, the senator, lilly tellezregistered the exhortation to the Attorney General of Justice of Mexico City so that the owner, Ernestina Godoy bouquetsPlease move forward with the investigations into the attack.