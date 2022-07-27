Morelia, Michoacán.- With roadblocks Y streets takenthe student community of the normal schools of Michoacán, demand justice for Antonio Aguilar Estradaa young man who suffered serious injuries, as he was thrown from a moving bus.

Presumed normalistas and professors adhered to Section XVIII of the CNTE, today they hijacked several buses of the line “Purhepecha” at the entrance to Uruapan, where they blocked vehicular traffic and scratched the trucks and put up cardboard demanding justice for the student Antonio Aguilar.

In the city of Morelia, there was also a mobilization by students, who made blockades in the bypass and historic center.

The first blockade was carried out on Siervo de la Nación avenue, corner with the bypass, elements of the Civil Guard arrived at the site, who dissuaded the demonstration and removed the blockade, reestablishing circulation in the area.

Local media have indicated that later on the road Morelia – Patzcuaroat the height of the town of El Correo, another group of normalistas kidnapped other transport units, for which elements of the Ministry of Public Security moved to the site, with the aim of restoring order and freeing the detained drivers.

On Madero Avenue, in the city of Morelia, there was another blockade by the students, who were in front of the Government Palace demanding justice for the injured young man, a demonstration that was also dissolved by elements of the Civil Guard.

The normalistas demand that the authorities oblige the Purhépecha bus line to take responsibility for the damage caused to Antonio Aguilar’s health and pay the medical expenses, since the young man is in poor health in intensive care.

Last Sunday the young Antonio suffered serious injuries, after boarding one of the units of the ‘Purhépechas’ line, the young man was in a demonstration on the Pátzcuaro – Morelia highway, near Tiripetío.

There the students had a checkpoint, where they stopped vehicles to spread the conditions of the normal school where they study, at one point Antonio got on the truck and handed out information flyers there, when suddenly he flew out of the moving unit.

“The driver with a rude and violent attitude starts the unit, a unit from which the comrades who were carrying out the activity had not yet descended, began to accelerate violently and suddenly the comrade was thrown, causing him to fly out of the the door of the unit causing a strong contusion and abundant bleeding. The comrade’s state of health is currently critical”, announced the students of the Basque Normal Rural School of Quiroga.