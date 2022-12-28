Through social networks, relatives of Jorge Claudio, a tamale vendor who died after being run over by a drunk driver in the State of Mexico, they ask for justice after he was released by the municipal authorities.

On December 24, a video went viral showing the moment in which a driver of a Mini Cooper, presumably intoxicated, runs over Jorge, who was traveling on his tricycle selling tamales, in the municipality of Cuautitlan IzcalliEdomex.

The driver identified as Ken Omar ‘N’, 32 years old, was detained by municipal police on Austral street, in the Atlanta neighborhood, and was taken before the Public ministry at the Justice Center of the Mexican Prosecutor’s Office, but two days later he was released.

“I will not rest until my father has the justice he deserves, because he was a good man, who deserved to live many more years, and who had dreams and goals to fulfill,” wrote Raziel, Jorge’s eldest son.

They ask for justice for the lord of the tamales

With the hashtag #justiciaparaelseñordelostamales Hundreds of users have supported the family of the victim, demanding that the authorities imprison Ken Omar “N”, who was released two days after the accident, despite the fact that a video captured by security cameras shows the exact moment of the mishap vehicular.

“I want JUSTICE for my dad, I want everyone to know what happened, to see the tragic fate of a man who was loved by many of his clients and only went out for one more day to work,” Raziel said.

Relatives of the victim announced that they found out that the alleged person responsible for the homicide left the Public Ministry because his 48-hour term had expired, and that when he took charge of an alleged compensation, which they did not receive, he had already been released.

“After expiring the constitutional term of 48 hours and since the criminal act for which he is being investigated is a culpable commission, and does not warrant informal preventive detention, in accordance with the provisions of the National Code of Criminal Procedures, this individual was placed released under the reservations of the law”, pointed out authorities of the FGJEM.

On February 1, 2023, a hearing will be held before a Control Judge, in which the MP Agent will formulate an accusation against the probable perpetrator, spokesmen for the Prosecutor’s Office indicated.

For his part, the mayoress of Cuautitlán Izcalli, Karla Fiescoaffirmed this morning, that, from the arrest of the driver to the availability before the MP, the municipal government “at all times has provided support to the affected family.”

“Perhaps the murderer’s family has a lot of money and influence, but I will raise my voice and I will not stop until I get the justice my dad deserved. I want Justice for my dad and I’m not going to stop until I have it! Justice for Jorge! Justice for the lord of the tamales!