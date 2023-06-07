The young Cesar Gerardo, employee of a department store in the center of San Luis Potosí, died after falling from a third floor; Family and friends demand justice, since they had sent him to clean the roof, which is why the accident occurred.

According to the testimony of a co-worker from Cesar Gerardo, The events were recorded on Monday, June 5, at the Vertiche Zaragoza store, San Luis Potosí around 12:00 p.m.

The young woman shared on social networks that her partner, from asentences 20 years and who worked as a winemaker, had a strong accident falling from the roof of the store.

Local media detailed that the store manager sent him to do functions on the roof, presumably to clean, however, when stepping on some sheets in poor condition, César fell.

The fall was so strong that went through the second floor and hit the clothes racks in Downstairs, ending with serious injuries, for which he had to be taken to a hospital in an emergency.

After spending a day struggling between life and death, This Tuesday it was confirmed that the 20-year-old had died from beatings.

They demand justice for Cesar Gerardo

Relatives and friends of César Gerardo have denounced the accident and demanded justice, as they argue, the young man was sent to perform dangerous jobs without adequate protection measures.