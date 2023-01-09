Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Relatives of the eight missing youths On December 29, they went this morning to the Government Palace of Nuevo León for a meeting with authorities to receive information about the advances in research.

Two relatives of each young person were received inside, the rest gathered outside with banners that They demand answers from the Prosecutor’s Office.

The relatives have continued the search on their own, while the authorities ask them to wait.

We recommend you read:

They return to the classrooms and traffic to the streets in Nuevo León

These will be the prices of LP gas in Nuevo León from January 9 to 14

Parents ask that the use of face masks in Monterrey classrooms not be mandatory

Penalty for truck operator stranded on railroad tracks in Monterrey

Police help a woman who gave birth in Guadalupe, Nuevo León

The protests were joined by relatives of Arturo Israel Vázquez Pérez, 27, who also disappeared in the municipality of Guadalupe on December 29.



“We want peace”, inhabitants of Jesús María demonstrate in the Government Palace of Sinaloa

#demand #information #young #people #disappeared #Nuevo #León