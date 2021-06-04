Members of Together for Change They demanded that the Government improve the fight against drug trafficking in the Paraná-Paraguay Waterway before calling for bids for the dredging and expansion of this navigable basin of a national and international strategic nature.

In a report titled “The Green and White Waterway”, to which he had access Clarion, that the deputy and president of the Defense commission, Carlos Fernández, handed over to his bloc, a “Advance” of drug trafficking in this way since December 2019 to date.

The Paraguay-Paraná waterway became for years the main river route for the illicit transport of marijuana from Paraguay and a secondary vehicle, until now, for cocaine from Bolivia and Peru that reaches Argentina. Some of it is then smuggled into Europe.

The document joins the request for reports from the deputy of Juntos por el Cambio José Cano who had asked how the boat “Cap San Artemissio” that left Paraguay, passed through Buenos Aires, escaped from the police security forces and was detained in March with 16 tons of cocaine in Hamburg. A record smuggling.

Argentine federal forces and other neighboring countries – including the US DEA – must control more than 3,400 kilometers of waterwayIf you take into account even Paraguayan ports like Concepción and Pilar.

The marijuana producing area of ​​Paraguay is mainly centered in the departments of Amambay and Canindiyú. The nerve center of the area ands the city of Pedro Juan Caballero, called “Pedrojuán” in the local slang.

Current layout of the Paraná-Paraguay waterway and its various sections (image: consultant Latinoconsult SA)

“In this area, the marijuana harvest, which is carried out up to three times a year, reaches striking magnitudes; which may explain the abundant findings – with few detainees – what the Argentine security forces are doing ”, adds the report.

In recent years, Paraguay created a fleet of barges -the second in the world- for the transport mainly of soybeans. They are formations of up to 16 units that cannot be inspected while sailing, as determined by international standards.

For the JxC report “it is frequent that the load of marijuana is transferred from barges to smaller vessels and, from them, to places where pickup trucks await that later distribute it in the cities where it will be consumed ”.

In addition, radicalized sectors of the Islamic community of Ciudad del Este (Paraguay) and Foz de Iguazú could take advantage of these activities to “Finance terrorism”.

For these maneuvers, the AFI inspector Cristina Caamano announced last month to Congress that they had intelligence investigations resumed in the Triple Frontier. In this area there is an agreement called “3 plus 1” that involves exchanging information with the US on international terrorism.

The area of ​​influence of the Hidrovía reaches the south of Peru, where the VRAEM is located (area of ​​the recent Shining Path attack on 5/24/21), acronym for the Valley of the Apurimac, Ene and Mantaro Rivers. It is the region where it is currently concentrated the largest cocaine production in that country.

Another conflictive sector that, due to its proximity, is related to the Hidrovía is the port of Santos in Brazil and its ejido of influence. It is the “main exit door for cocaine to Europe, dominated by the First Command of the Capital (PCC); that has displaced the Red Command (“Comando Vermelho”, CV) from the area, without completely eliminating it ”.

According to data from the Ministry of Security when it was commanded by Patricia Bullrich, between 2016 and 2019 588 merchandise seizure procedures were carried out in the Hidrovía, 22,000 kilos of marijuana were seized and the smuggling of merchandise worth about 65 million pesos was stopped.

There was also a mega operation in Puerto Maní, Misiones, where a ship was found with a shipment of 65 heat-sealed packages containing 34 kilograms of pseudoephedrine and 8 kilograms of methamphetamine; firearms of different calibers and assault rifles.

Another contraband detected, says the report of the opposition bloc, It is the one of “rare earths” of Catamarca that reached these rivers of the Cuenca del Plata. These are metals that are used for the production of technologies for cell phones, computers, robots and missiles and have enormous economic and strategic value.

For Together for Change, the current controls “They don’t seem to be enough”. And there is a fundamental issue that Argentina still cannot resolve: the absence of an international agreement between the Mercosur countries and Bolivia to carry out joint operations and exercise greater control over the Hidrovía.

For that reason, they presented a request for information to the Minister of Security, Sabrina Frederic, that the consultation on the number of anti-drug operations carried out from December 10, 2019 to May 24, 2021 in the jurisdiction of the Hidrovía and surrounding areas of the provinces.

A key question is who is responsible for the safety of the moored barges in the “waiting area” in Confluencia (north of Santa Fe) and how is the surveillance and control operation during the anchoring while waiting for the barges.

In addition, they ask for the number of open criminal complaints in these almost two years of management of the Frente de Todos. The order is also signed by the deputies Dolores Martínez, Juan Aicega, Hernán Berisso, Sebastián Salvador, Jorge Vara, Mariana Stilman and Julio Saad.

The deputies want the Government add the safety issue in the new tender for the dredging of the Hidrovía, a business of 300 million dollars per year.

As a result of pressure from Cristina Kirchner and La Cámpora, through Governor Axel Kicillof, the concession was extended 90 days and it is expected that the Secretary of Waterways, Leonardo Cabrera draw up the tender documents under the supervision of OECD technicians.

Before there will be a meeting of the Federal Council that make up the provinces through which the waterway crosses, they informed Clarion spokespersons for the Ministry of Transportation directed by Alexis Guerrera. The christinists want directly a nationalization of dredging, administration and beaconing. The last three extensions to the concessions were signed by Néstor and Cristina Kirchner.

The last extension of the concession to the Belgian Jan de Nul’s group took place in 2010. According to a confession of the businessman Gabriel Romero, owner of EMEPA (member of Hidrovía SA), as repentant in the case of the Bribery Notebooks, paid a bribe of at least U $ S 600,000 to get that presidential decree.

In addition to security and business, the issue has an international strategic side.

The report assures that the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa, would have made a commitment to the special envoy of US President Joe Biden, Juan González. It is “to put their maximum effort so that the future tender for the fluvial concession does not contain any clause that could put an advantage to the Chinese dredging company “Shanghai Dreding”.

This firm operates in the dredging of the Martín García canal and other access channels to the port of Buenos Aires. Massa shares this concern with the leader of Together for Change, Elisa Carrió, who has opposed publicly to hand over the waterway to the Chinese.

In the debate around the control of the Hidrovía and the advance of drug trafficking “they force us to review and think what complicities are necessary so that the great drug trafficking business that has the country and the ports as an exit springboard, be possible ”.

However, “it is clear and undeniable that without the complicity of large financiers, public officials and security forces, the violent consequences that arise from this business would not be part of the daily reality of Argentines, ”warns the report from Together for Change.

The author of the report, Congressman Carlos Fernández, explained to Clarion that in this debate “there is a side that Is not taken into account which is Security including National Defense ”.

“Beyond the concessioned section, the waterway became an exit channel for drug trafficking with consequences such as what happens like Los Monos in Rosario, plus contraband ranging from household appliances to the case of “rare earths” and other minerals from Catamarca, “he added.

The president of the Defense Commission stated that since he assumed the government of the Frente de Todos “Have decreased the controls on drug trafficking in the Hidrovía and the issue left the orbit of public debate ”.

“We have to refloat some issues that They go up to the extinction of domain and other laws that are more important than the combat itself, such as the economic and financial flow. Perhaps there is a lack of more accountants and experts in laundering than police officers, ”he said.

Fernandez rejection employ the armed forces in the face of this challenge, except in logistical support to the security forces. But Argentina is “The Kingdom of the Reverse” as María Elena Walsh used to say. We train the gendarmes for border control but we use 60 percent of them as proximity police in Greater Buenos Aires. You have to start here”, An issue as complex as the fight against organized crime in the waterway.

Look also

Look also