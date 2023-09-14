Mexico City.- Business organizations in the Information Technology (IT) sectors, mobile operators and research and development companies demanded that the Legislative Branch further analyze the proposed Federal Cybersecurity Law.

The National Chamber of the Electronic, Telecommunications and Information Technology Industry (Canieti), the National Telecommunications Association (Anatel), among others, jointly demanded that a legal framework be generated on the matter.

“We are committed to the construction of legal frameworks that guarantee the rule of law, legal certainty and the protection of human rights,” the international organizations noted.

They accused that the bill that is expected to be discussed shortly is not recognizing the sector as an engine of global development, providing high quality services for citizens and all productive sectors in Mexico.

On the contrary, digital security, innovation, unrestricted respect for human rights, such as privacy, the protection of personal data, the promotion of freedom of expression, as well as free association, to name a few, are not promoted.

Furthermore, it is argued that the proposal presents important deficiencies in fundamental aspects, such as digital rights and information management. The lack of clarity regarding the limits that the Secretariats of National Defense and the Navy will have in the digital sphere, among other aspects, is also criticized.

According to data from the cybersecurity company Fortinet, Mexico was the nation with the highest number of cyberattacks in Latin America in 2022, adding 187 billion attempts, 20 percent more compared to the previous year.

Meanwhile, in the Global Cybersecurity Index, Mexico was ranked 52nd at the end of last year with best practices to avoid cyber incidents, which represented four positions less compared to 2021.

“It is important to emphasize the importance of prevention as a mitigation tool against the possible risks associated with the use of technology in which the voice of industry experts can play a part,” the organizations expressed.

At the time, the civil organization Article 19 also denounced that the law initiative of deputy Javier López Casarín has articles that threaten human rights in the digital environment, promotes militarization and has serious deficiencies that make it unviable and dangerous.

“The proposed law is neither constitutional nor operationally viable, nor has it sought the participation of all voices and perspectives from a multisectoral perspective,” the civil organization accused.

In relation to the next discussion that is anticipated in the Chamber of Deputies, sources consulted by Reforma have confirmed that the Federal Cybersecurity Law has already experienced alterations in several articles.

However, no details have been provided on the proposed amendments nor has it been assessed whether they meet the demands raised by the business sector.