Seven entities specialized in access to public information demanded the Chief of Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero, the “normalization of the operation” of the Access Agency, since she’s been headless for half a year and the Government has not yet appointed its owner.

Citizen Power, Vía Libre and five other entities assured that it is urgent sending of a new application, given the rejection that the official candidate Gustavo Fuertes received at the public hearing, three months ago, and the expiration of the deadlines for his appointment.

“We value that the Executive Power has not made progress in the appointment of the person duly proposed“, said the seven entities, in a statement. And added:” At the same time, attentive to the expiration of the term established in Law 27,275 since more than 5 months have passed since the vacancy of the position, it is essential that the Executive Power propose a new person to perform that role. ”

Instead, sources close to Cafiero assured Clarion that continue with the procedures to designate Fuertes as the new head of the Access Agency, since there were two challenges against his appointment, which were rejected by the Government. And now the resources presented are being analyzed against rejections of challenges.

The 20 exhibitors who spoke during the public hearing They asked that Cafiero withdraw the candidacy of Gustavo Fuertes and not appoint him as owner of the Access Agency. All pointed out their lack of training and experience in specific issues, as well as their political dependence on Cafiero, since he works as a legal advisor to the Secretariat for Administrative Coordination of the Cabinet Headquarters and never even took a course on access to information issues. public or personal data protection.

The candidate Gustavo Fuertes also presented during the first 20 minutes of that public hearing, held last March. But could not answer most of the questions what the exhibitors did to him.

“The Access to Public Information Agency is a fundamental institution for the democratic system “, the seven entities now raised in a statement. And they explained that their role is to ensure full transparency of all the institutions and entities under the orbit of the Executive Power, as well as to guarantee the protection of the right to privacy and the full application of the Personal Data Protection Law.

“Tasks of such a magnitude, due to their implications in the exercise of other rights, cannot be postponed for any reason, even less in an emergency context such as the current one ”, highlighted the Citizen Power, Vía Libre, Civil Association for Equality and Justice (ACIJ), Legislative Directory, Network Democracy, FUNDEPS and the Regional Alliance for Free Expression and Information.

Therefore, the seven entities they asked Santiago Cafiero for a meeting to “discuss the start of a new selection process” of the director of the Access to Public Information Agency.

They had already asked President Alberto Fernández for a meeting, after the public hearing. But they got no answer. They now hope that their chief of staff will pay attention to the opinion of specialized entities, for the appointment of the highest authority to ensure the transparency of the Government and the protection of personal data.

