The City Council of Mula requests free textbooks for 3rd and 4th ESO and the reestablishment of the subsidy for the School Absenteeism Plan. Specifically, the Municipal Corporation approved in the last plenary session a socialist motion so that the regional government “does not paralyze the extension of free books to the 3rd and 4th ESO courses, as well as to reestablish the subsidy for the Plan of Municipal Absenteeism”.

According to the motion, there is currently great concern and grievance towards the Muleño students derived from “arbitrary and unfair decisions”, given that the Muleño families are forced to continue paying for the 3rd and 4th ESO textbooks after a unilateral decision by the regional government, when by law they are entitled to free textbooks for this 2022-2023 academic year, now postponing the implementation date to the 2025-2026 academic year, “something unusual”. In addition, the regional Executive “refuses to adapt in 5th grade of Primary and 1st of ESO the manuals to the regulatory changes that come into force from next September, affecting the curricula from this new course and causing a big problem to teachers and administrators.

All this supposes “an organizational chaos in schools and institutes, since they will have obsolete materials that do not contemplate educational updates and, most unfairly, an economic loss for thousands of families, who will have to pay for books that by law they must have free, as well as as an economic disaster for the booksellers and publishers guild. And all under the pretext of saving money that should go to the students and not to other things”, explained the Councilor for Education of Mula, Diego Jesús Boluda.

On the other hand and without prior notice to the City Council of Mula, as indicated by the municipal corporation, “the regional government has removed from the budgets the subsidy that has been granted to the municipalities, for many years, in the fight against absenteeism school, which made it possible to have technicians who work in coordination with the public and concerted educational centers of the municipality, in actions to prevent and combat school absenteeism. In the case of the municipality of Mula, the Municipal Support Classroom for Educational Sanction Compliance has been installed, which works jointly with the tutors of the schools, awareness campaigns and talks.