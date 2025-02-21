They demand before the court the closure of the laboratories of the Hospital de Toledo for “the poisoning” of its workers

The Independent Trade Union Central and officials (CSIF) has filed a complaint with Toledo’s Guard Court, in which they ask for the adoption of urgent precautionary measures in the laboratories of the Toledo University Hospital. Specifically, that are closed until the space affected by the “toxic gases” that they suffer from last November are “controlled”.

This has been done by the union this Friday, February 21, after hearing a report in which levels out of formaldehyde range, an “irritating” substance, in some of the service units are indicated. “We consider that it is a situation of serious risk to the health of the workers of the affected services,” says Victoria Gutiérrez, head of CSIF Health Toledo and Delegate of Prevention in the Health Service of Castilla-La Mancha.

In the complaint that the union has filed, to which it has had access eldiarioclm.esThey explain that the situation of the personnel became “unsustainable” remember that “from the moment of its opening”, the pathological anatomy laboratory presents “serious security deficiencies”, for “leaks” of formaldehyde, which has caused symptoms of irritation with eyes, skin, nausea, vomiting or nasal bleeding.

“These deficiencies and health problems became unsustainable when the poisoning of several professionals occurred,” recall the legal services of the union, in reference to the events that occurred on November 27, 2024.

They also explain that on December 18, 2024 “there were more than 17 low professionals”, which include personnel of the genetic and biochemistry laboratory. “Gas leaks and their communication between different work spaces reveal a serious security deficiency,” they warn. That is why they ask for the “immediate closure” of the different affected laboratories, as a “urgent” precautionary measure until the “due control” of the spaces affected by the escape of “toxic gases.”

It is the “only measure that we currently understand effective for eradicating the risk of more and more serious poisoning in said workplace,” conclude in the complaint.

New protest concentration: “Mr. Counselor, Find out first”

More than a hundred health professionals have concentrated again this Friday in front of the doors of the Toledo University Hospital to protest the situation they are going through.

“Now the patients are we”, why call it discomfort when it means poisoning? “, O” Mr. Counselor, inform yourself first “have been some of the proclamations they have moved with songs or in the tens of banners that carried in this concentration , in which they have demanded ”paralyze the activity immediately – both in the laboratories as in the Blood Bank – until it is located“ what is doing sick to dozens of professionals.

Until now, they point out, more than a hundred incidents have been recorded and there have been 34 work casualties. “Irritations in the throat, in the mucous membranes, in the eyes, aphonia, vomiting and even neurological problems with loss of consciousness” are some of the consequences that claim to be suffering, as they have moved in the manifesto that Rosa María Salort has read Buitrago, pathological anatomy technician.

The health problems they are suffering, which began to glimpse through different symptoms last November, did not have a clear origin until formalo detection. However, they believe that “there may be another neurotoxic substance” that has not yet been detected in laboratories. “Other agents that may be present and the cause of the different symptoms we suffer are unknown, among which are neurological problems with loss of consciousness,” they warn.

And, as Salort adds, the professionals of this service also suffer from “nasal stun or bleeding” that have required their attention in the emergency. “Yesterday there were four, the day before there was another and last week another worked outside the pathological anatomy service. Thus we have been on November 27, ”he laments.

In addition to demanding the paralysis of the activity, the affected professionals have claimed the Minister of Health, Jesús Fernández Sanz, to “rectify the statements made in parliamentary headquarters”, in which “he denied that he was giving poisonings and health problems between Laboratory workers ”.

“Mutual Solimat rejects us”

Salort has also pointed out that the masks that have been provided to professionals “are for organic gases and for formalol”, but believe that “the neurotoxic symptomatology” that they are suffering “is not formalol.” In addition, he has indicated that Mutua Solimat is refusing to address the work casualties for this issue since “the labor origin according to them cannot be established.” “People with symptomatology have to go to their social security doctors.”

Asked about the argument of management and the Ministry of Health so as not to close the facilities, it points out that the reason they alludes is “the good of the patients” because “the diagnoses – which are carried out in the laboratories – have to leave” . Is it viable to transfer the activity of laboratories? “It would be possible an outsourcing or relocation” of which until now they have no record that has been raised.

“Even with protection measures they are falling bad”

Several delegates for the prevention of statutory and labor personnel of the Health Service of Castilla-La Mancha have also intervened in the concentration. José Ángel, Delegate for the Prevention of the University Hospital of Toledo states that “even with the protection measures they are providing us, they are falling bad.”

In this regard, he has indicated that the Labor Inspection has contacted the delegates to maintain a meeting on Monday, at 12 noon, next to the hospital manager, “because the situation is serious.”

For her part, Victoria Gutiérrez, has reported that she herself, when she left the hospital yesterday, was “about 45 minutes very dizzy.” “I went to the right without realizing it. I arrived at the garage and I had to give several times in command, because I didn’t remember where my car was parked. So, it is a serious symptomatology, ”he adds.

On his side, Inés Pedreño, also a prevention delegate and a member of the Personnel Board, has indicated that before the formalol was detected “the diagnoses were caution about what was happening” but that “the last parts are already Possible poisoning ”following the measurements made during January 27, 28 and 29.

“The problem is what measures are being taken so that our classmates stop getting sick. We want to make it very clear from the prevention delegates that our primary objective and our purpose is the safety and health of workers. We have no other goal. On some occasion we have questioned how work casualties in parliamentary headquarters. We do not understand how in the maximum representation organ of the population of Castilla-La Mancha, the work casualties are questioned, ”he added.

New measurements of other chemicals

For its part, in a statement, Health points in a statement that the University Hospital of Toledo has reinforced health and safety measures in the laboratory area. “The working group composed of management members, the Occupational Risk Prevention Service and professionals from the Laboratory Areas gather ordinary on Fridays to evaluate the measures adopted and make improvement proposals,” they add.

Thus they indicate that among the new measures adopted, the use of individual protection equipment (EPI’s) for all professionals who develop their work in the pathological and genetic anatomy service has been made again, in addition to the workers who have had symptoms, while they are going to adapt the rest times for professionals.

In addition, the Occupational Risk Prevention Service will continue with the health surveillance of professionals by taking the sampling for the detection of chemical agents in urine.

The head of the Occupational Risk Prevention Service, Dr. Miguel Ull, has assured that “from the beginning they have been making measurements in the laboratories area continuously and next week we will continue with measurements of other chemicals and also implement the realization of formaldehyde measurements where he has positively given a series of weeks. And in the areas where the formalin has not given positive, the measurements will also continue, ”they have concluded.