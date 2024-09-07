Home World

From: Robin Dittrich

Access to many beaches in Italy requires payment, and a group is now protesting against what they believe are unjustified fees.

Munich – In Croatia Taxes on beaches are common practiceThere, you have to pay up to 40 euros for loungers and bed-like canopies. A fee is also often charged on Italian beaches, much to the displeasure of many residents – who are therefore taking to the streets.

Beach fees in Italy: Visitors demonstrate for the right to “go to the beach for free”

The magazine jutarnji.hr reported on a protest in Italy. “Most Italians do not know that they have the right to go to the beach for free,” said Manuela Salvi, one of the demonstrators. “They are used to paying money to go to the sea. And if we do not protest, the institutions will think that this is OK for us,” she said, justifying her actions. According to their own statement, they had been denied access to the sea beforehand.

Already in 2019, the association Mare Libero (translated free sea) started their protestsThey are campaigning for free beaches, which are being prevented by beach club owners. Many beach areas are privately managed. The concessions are passed on to the next generation and therefore always remain in the possession of the same families. Anyone who is not a club member or who rents a lounger or parasol is not allowed on the beach. “They demand at least 30 euros,” says Mare Libero.

Supreme Court intervenes in fight for free beaches in Italy

Just last April, the country’s Supreme Court ruled that there must be public tendering procedures for beach areas in the future. Passing them on to the next generation would not be in line with the law. Almost half of the coastline in Italy is currently privately owned. However, the owners want to fight the Supreme Court’s decision.

Only five percent of beaches in Italy are said to be completely free. A member of Mare Libero reported that her mother would pay almost 3,000 euros to be able to stay on the same sun lounger for over three months. On average, the daily price for two sun loungers and a parasol is said to be 30 to 35 euros, but some charge up to 700 euros.

Many beach tenants, however, feel that the new regulations have deprived them of their property. They fear that they will not stand a chance against large companies in a bidding process. In the past they even took to the streets and no longer allowed bathers to go to the beach areas. “I am worried about the future,” said Riccardo Di Luna with regard to the new regulations. Di Luna is the chairman of one of the beach clubs in Italy.

Italy is one of the most popular holiday destinations in Europe, and not just for German tourists. Beautiful beaches and the famous culinary diversity are reason enough for many holidaymakers to pay Italy a visit. (rd)