The Pro Human Rights association of Andalusia has demanded “the end of the raids and persecution of the group of manteros and street vendors” following the death on Sunday in Seville of a 43-year-old Senegalese mantero after jumping into the Guadalquivir River upon noticing the police presence within the framework of a device against street vending.

In a statement, the association regretted that this man “He died solely for trying to earn a decent living as a street vendor” and has demanded “an independent investigation and the clarification of all the circumstances surrounding the dramatic death.”

For Pro Derechos Humanos de Andalucía, regardless of the criminal responsibility that may fall on those who participated in the persecution, the mayor of Seville, José Luis Sanz, He is “ultimately politically responsible for Mahmoud’s death.”

The Andalusian entity has denounced that the “institutional criminalization of poverty “it is taking human lives” and recalled that the first measure taken by the mayor of Seville, José Luis Sanz, was to implement a plan against street vending, specifically directed against the most vulnerable groups who, with this practice, “They try to survive in the face of a lack of opportunities.”

People of foreign origin are one of the groups that are most frequently forced to resort to street vending in the face of the inability to access other jobs as a consequence of the application of the Immigration Law, he indicated.

The entity recalls that in 2018, in Madrid, a person of African origin who was also dedicated to street vending died after suffering a heart attack after a long police chase.