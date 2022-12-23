Tepic, Nayarit.- With more than 10 thousand Wellness cards delivered in Nayarit, specified the universality of the welfare pension from People with disabilities.

The delivery of 10 thousand 509 cards for people from 0 to 64 years old is added to the benefit where now 21 thousand 398 beneficiaries They enjoy this pension.

With a social investment of 220.7 million pesos in the year jointly between the Nayarit government and the federal governmentuniversality was realized.

Registration for said cards began on June 6 of this year, to later deliver them to more than 10,000 people.

The state governor, Miguel Ángel Navarro, informed the beneficiaries that they will receive a deposit of 5 thousand 600 pesosthat belong to two bimesters.

“We serve with conscience and heart, where we include everyone, without discriminating against anyone and that is why we were the first to say yes, because you are the most important thing for the Nayarit government,” he added.

Also present at the ceremony at the “Amado Nervo” Auditorium were the welfare secretary, Ariadna Montiel Reyeswho explained that “it is one more example that what is central is the people.”

What is collected from taxes, wealth is redistributed among the population and pension is forever”, he assured.

He added that of the 32 governors, 30 signed the universality proposed by Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO), only 14 delivered them, including Navarro Quintero.