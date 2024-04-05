After it became known that the Salernitana will not renew the contract Guillermo Ochoa and that for the following season the goalkeeper will be free, his coach, Stefano Colantuonodecided to leave the Mexican out of all activities because for the second consecutive day he was not called up.

This Friday Salernitana faced the Sassuolo team and the Mexican was not considered to see action with his team. This quickly generated some confusion, since Ochoa had just been active with the Mexican National Team a few days ago in the Nations League, but since his departure was announced he practically disappeared for the coach.

The last time he entered a call was in the Salernitana duel against the Lecce on March 16, although he remained on the bench. Then before him Bologna He was no longer called in the same way now against Sassuolo.

Guillermo Ochoa left for the last time 2 days ago in Serie A | Photo: X Salernitana

His club has not released any reports of any injuries. On his social networks there is no indication of the Mexican's trace, although he has been active on his accounts but has distanced himself somewhat from football.

Guillermo Ochoa is living his last games with Salernitana. Officially, they have 7 Serie A games left against Lazio, Fiorentina, Frosinone, Atalanta, Juventus, Hellas Verona and Milan, a quite complicated schedule.

Salernitana is in last place in the General League with 14 points, it is practically relegated, the only way it can get out of its bad streak is to win the remaining games and hope that clubs like Empoli, Frosinone or Sassuolo do not add more points.

Regarding the future of Guillermo Ochoa, not much has been revealed in detail. Among the most popular rumors is that she could go to the MLS where a club would already be looking for him. There is nothing official about his return to Mexico for now.