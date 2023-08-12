The next remastering of Lollipop Chainsaw has been delayed from 2023 to summer 2024. Developer Dragami Games announced the delay today, along with a new name for the project: Lollipop Chainsaw RePop.

Dragami blamed the delay on the need to make sure the game achieved “the best possible quality of experience,” which required “extending the development period.” Therefore, Lollipop Chainsaw RePopunder its new name, will arrive approximately 12 years after the original game was first released in Playstation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2012.

Originally developed by Grasshopper Manufacture and directed by the legendary sweat51, Lollipop Chainsaw became something of a cult classic thanks to its quirky characters, licensed soundtrack, and script by James Gunn.

The licensed music from the original game will not return for this remaster, though Dragami has promised to keep the game as true to the original as possible, including keeping heroine Juliet Starling’s original cheerleader outfit intact.

Via: Eurogamer

Editor’s note: Let them take as long as they want but deliver it well, I don’t think they will achieve what the first game was at the time, but it is possible that they will achieve something worthy.