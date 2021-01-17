The bomb squad have successfully deactivated this Sunday a World War II bomb whose discovery has forced the evacuation of thousands of people in the Italian city of Bolzano, in the north of the country.

About 4,500 people They were affected by the evacuation, which began this Saturday, at the beginning of the deactivation tasks that happily concluded this Sunday around 7:00 Argentine time.

The bomb was found near the train station in the city of Bolzano (DPA).

Many of those who had to leave their homes were under medical quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, so the city installed a special center for them.

Bolzano suffered greatly during the Second World War and the city center suffered significant damage (AFP).

The bomb was found Near to the train station of the city during the works. Train traffic was interrupted during the deactivation operation. However, traffic continued to flow along the nearby Brenner motorway, which links Italy with Austria.

Bolzano suffered greatly during the Second World War and the city center suffered major damage.

Europa Press Agency.

Look also



Look also



GML