To make a career today you have to continuously study. You’ll be lucky if you find a good mentor. But it can be difficult to get to the best specialists, they are too busy, too far away. New educational series “Career code” offers a rare opportunity to gain first-hand experience.

You need to run twice as fast

“You have to run as fast as you can just to stay in place, and to get somewhere, you have to run at least twice as fast!” This formula from “Alice in Wonderland” is not without reason called the motto of our time. The concept of lifelong learning has taken a strong place in public consciousness as a prerequisite for a successful career.

Achieving success in professional or social activities is considered a particularly important goal in life by 74 percent of Russians, a study by VTsIOM shows. Moreover, these are not empty words, but a conscious choice: 77 percent of survey participants aged 18 to 24 years and 76 percent of those aged 25 to 34 underwent professional retraining or received additional knowledge and skills for their work.

The “Career Code” series for development and growth in any profession has become a new project of the Edutoria educational platform. Its name reflects the main essence: it is a system for transmitting information from the best specialists in their field in the country to those who want to discover new horizons. “This is a set of short stories that experts share based on their career and life experience with a focus on practice,” said project participant Danila Naumov.

In the series, participants focus not only on the hard skills of their professions. We share life experiences that allowed us to get to where we are now. Danila Naumov

Danila Naumov is the head of the big data office at M.Video-Eldorado. Introduced mathematical methods to solve business problems in the interests of such companies as Pyaterochka, 36.6, MTS Retail, Sberbank, Russian Railways, Enel, KazAtomProm, National Bank of Kazakhstan and Bank of Russia

The series “Career Code” is a project of the educational platform Edutoria, which brings together the experience of more than 20 top experts heading large-scale projects in such flagships of Russian business as Sber, X5 Group, M.Video-Eldorado, HeadHunter, Ozon Group, YouDo.

For viewers of the series, they act as mentors, tell them how to achieve success, and share their life hacks and recommendations. This is a rare opportunity to compare your goals and objectives with the experience of recognized professionals in various industries.

“People are constantly inspired by other people in their careers, and the Career Code can help speed up this process, because it contains a concentrate of the unique experience of specialists in their field,” said project participant Denis Balura. “They definitely have a lot to learn.”

The creators of the series managed to find the right questions for the speakers in order to convey the essence to the viewer and present information in an interesting and accessible form Denis Balura

Denis Balyura is the CEO and co-founder of Tomoru, a venture IT startup from Russia. In two years it grew 50 times. Entered the top 100 most successful startups in Russia 2021 according to Inc.Russia

The series allows you to “look behind the scenes” – to see in experts not only mentors, but also real people: what they are like, what they think about, what they consider important, right and wrong.

Career components

It is believed that career success requires three components: understanding and developing in-demand skills, career experience and effective thinking. According to this principle, the series “Career Code” is divided into three seasons.

In the first season, leading Russian specialists in the field of information technology will tell you which digital skills are of key value in any field of activity today. They will share their own experience on how to acquire and update trending skills.

The second season brings together 20 career cases. Experts analyze why a series of correct decisions can end in failure, and a mistake can lead to success. “The Career Code will not give you ready-made instructions for achieving success, but rather food for thought through familiarity with the practical experience of experts from different industries,” noted Natalya Zhuravleva, director of the Industry Center. “That’s why speakers share examples of their ups and downs without embellishment, based on specific life situations. The series is about daily development and pleasure from this process, about inspiration from experience, broadening one’s horizons, and exchanging ideas that contribute to success in work.

Natalya Zhuravleva is the director of the Education Industry Center of Sberbank. Graduated from Moscow State University. M.V. Lomonosov. Before joining Sberbank in 2012, she headed training, development and talent management at Garant, VimpelCom and PwC. She was vice-rector for academic affairs at the Sberbank Corporate University

The third season of the series explores effective ways of thinking. Using their own examples, experts explain how to move away from templates, why creative solutions lie outside your comfort zone, and how to master the tools to develop a mindset of success. “I always want to get to the root cause: why did this become the norm, what problem did they want to solve by driving people into this framework? – Balura emphasizes. “Understanding this reason gives a competitive advantage to both me and our team, which learned from me this critical approach, the desire to question generally accepted norms, the past experiences of others and our own too. Those who find this approach close will be able to adopt it, begin to act differently, grow faster, providing themselves with a competitive advantage.”

The first episode of “Career Code” can be viewed on the platform Edutoria for free. The entire series is available via ED+ subscription in the usual online cinema format.

Universal approach

According to the theory of personnel management, a career is the result of a conscious position and focused efforts to achieve job or professional growth. However, only 14 percent of Russians have a clear plan for career growth – these results were shown by a joint survey of the recruiting service HeadHunter and the platform “Russia – the Land of Opportunities.” Among the skills needed to accelerate career growth, survey participants named flexibility, stress resistance and self-development, as well as communication literacy and results orientation.

“The series “Career Code” consists of applied blocks for each key professional task, which you can simply listen to, take and do, immediately receiving an increase in efficiency – for your personal or for the company as a whole,” explained Denis Balura. “Individual problems can be solved with the same tools and approaches that are used to build a company or startup.” According to Balyura, the series will be of interest not only to entrepreneurs who are building their own startup and want to grow, but also to guys who are employed and want to reach a new level. Let’s say you grow from a basic line position to a manager, and from the position of a manager rise to a qualitatively new level as a manager.

“The stories of the “Career Code” allow you to understand what results can be obtained by using certain tools, what kind of expert you yourself can become, what kind of career you can have,” explained project participant Sergei Koloskov. — Such an impact with imagery and practice, in my opinion, significantly increases the degree of assimilation of the material.

It seems to me that we have created a series that you will want to watch again and once again learn the lessons contained in it. Sergey Koloskov

Sergey Koloskov is an entrepreneur and product manager with ten years of experience. Managed product development projects in the companies Ozon, IBS and Litres, Yandex.Practicum, Ingosstrakh

Stories from Career Code experts will help you take a fresh look at your goals and objectives, evaluate your chosen methods and ways to achieve results in the light of stories about breakthroughs and failures. “It is important to maintain your curiosity, desire and ability to ask questions as an adult and not lose the pleasure of new discoveries, including in professional activities,” emphasized Natalya Zhuravleva.

According to Koloskov, the big problem with self-education is that people do not fully understand the goals of the activity in which they are involved. As a result, a huge gap lies between “knowing the checklist” and “getting the desired result in practice.” “People have learned to find information on their own, the question is that they need a push, a signal: what they should get as a result, do they really need the result that they get here and now,” the expert notes.

“Career Code” will help you expand your professional horizons and check the relevance of your skills in the light of new trends. For some, the series may give food for thought on how to make the most of their strengths. Others will be forced to step out of their comfort zone and decide to move on.

