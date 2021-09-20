While Santiago Cafiero held his last meeting with Alberto Fernández on Monday in the role of Chief of Staff to assume the position of Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship, the Palacio San Martín, as is often the case with spare parts, was involved in a tide of rumors about the modifications in the second lines of the diplomatic organization chart.

In principle, the presidential adviser Cecilia Nicolini is fighting a tough battle to second Cafiero in the ministry. Seeks to be appointed Secretary of Foreign Relations, that is, vice chancellor.

Nicolini, very confident with Fernández and former right-hand man of the Chilean Marco Enriquez Ominami, is an official appreciated by Cristina Kirchner. He had already been competing to replace the now former Foreign Minister Felipe Solá in office, from whom he was fired last Friday as part of the cabinet changes.

The young official rose to fame for the unique letter she sent to the managers of the Russian laboratory that manufactures the Sputnik V vaccine to fulfill the contract that they were not fulfilling.

On the other hand, the name of Guillermo Chaves also circulates for the position of vice chancellor, due to his relationship of trust with Cafiero, who will not inform the names of his team until he disembarks on the 13th floor of the Arenales and Esmeralda building.

However, sources consulted in the environment of the future minister Cafiero told Clarion that only confirmed member in the future dome of the Chancellery it is Cecilia Todesca Bocco. Until now, she was the deputy chief of the Cabinet of Ministers, second to Cafiero. “The rest is speculation,” they said.

Todesca Bocco would go replacing Jorge Neme, Secretary of International Economic Relations of the Chancellery until this Friday.

Before announcing his team, Cafiero wants to speak with who was the vice chancellor of Solá, Pablo Tettamanti, who is a career diplomat. On Tuesday he has his first international challenge ahead: the virtual speech that Fernández will give before the United Nations General Assembly.

This Monday, at the San Martín Palace, Felipe Solá said goodbye to the Foreign Ministry officials. Then he published a tweet in which he is seen hugging his wife, María Helena Chaves. “There are no words to thank all the workers of the Argentine Foreign Ministry for so much affection. Thank you for putting the body in a very difficult moment in the country. I will continue working for the full recovery of our beloved Argentina,” wrote the outgoing Foreign Minister.

Look also