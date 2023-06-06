Club América longed for the return of their favorite son to their ranks and even tried to repatriate him at the beginning of the year, but the budget simply did not reach them and they had to see how those from the North, the UANL Tigers, signed one of their jewels, Diego ‘Factor’ Lainez.
In this sense, the young attacker saw his future and obviously went to the highest bidder, in this case it has recently become known that the player will not return to Real Betis after his loan and the cats will make the mandatory purchase they had on the player.
Mauricio Culebropresident of the Felines, revealed that Lainez He arrived on loan but with a mandatory purchase option and they see it as a long-term bet, so they hope to continue counting on him.
“The matter of Lainez is a loan with a mandatory option. Once he has played a certain number of games, but the idea is that he stays. When we brought him in, we thought about it in the long term.”
– Mauricio Culebro for Fox Sports.
According to the sports portal, Sports stadiumthe Azulcrema youth squad is on loan until December of this year and after completing a number of matches in the MX League, he will be permanently linked to the Monterrey team until 2026.
The cats will pay the transfer in various installments and the final figure could reach 7 million dollarsan agreement that would practically definitively rule out his possible return to Coapa in the short-medium term.
