Club América seeks to strengthen itself in some key positions for the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX. Las Águilas had an excellent season in the regular phase of the Apertura 2022, but could not meet their goal of reaching the grand final, as they were eliminated by Toluca in the semifinals.
In the absence of confirmation of the signing, it seems that Israel Reyes will be the first contract for the Azulcremas for the next championship. In addition to this reinforcement, everything indicates that a footballer who was on loan will return to his ranks. After having a good performance with Santos Laguna, the Argentine winger Leonardo Suárez would return to Coapa.
Leo had a very good season with the Warriors. The team from La Laguna tried to keep the footballer permanently, but América asked for an amount beyond his means. In this context, it seems that Suárez has filled the eye of Fernando Ortiz, Santos coach, and will receive a second chance with the Eagles.
According to a report published by the journalist César Luis Merlo, Leo Suárez will stay in América for the Clausura 2023, after his loan with Santos Laguna expired.
The Argentine winger is characterized by his speed and his verticality. In his first stage with the Águilas he could not show the best version of himself, but after his stay with the lagoons he has been revalued.
It is expected that he will dispute ownership with Alejandro Zendejas, who currently owns the position, and Jürgen Damm, an element that has served as a revulsion, but has not counted for much for ‘Tano’.
