Five former US ambassadors to Colombia came out this week in defense of Jean Elizabeth Manes, the diplomatic that the president Joe Biden nominated as the next ambassador of this country to the Casa de Nariño.

As this newspaper revealed this Thursday, his confirmation to the position -which corresponds to the US Senate-, is being blocked by members of the Republican Party who have raised objections to the handling she gave to relations with El Salvador when she was sent as Chargé d’Affaires to that country in May 2021.

At a hearing in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee this week, James Risch, the highest-ranking Republican in the Senate, said that his advisers had received multiple complaints about “his leadership skills, management style and judgment” of the official and, therefore, he was not ready to let his confirmation go forward.

Risch even went further to reveal that Manes had been investigated by the Office of the Inspector General of the Department of State (IG) and said that raised serious questions about his capabilities.

The embassy in Bogota is headed by Francisco Palmieri.

“Although that investigation was closed, I am disturbed that Manes did not mention that investigation in the interviews with my advisors or in the questionnaire that was sent to him. We all know that Colombia is a critical country and I am concerned about the direction of things at this time in But given the concerns about Manes that I mention I have even more to examine and I’m not ready to commit to a hearing to discuss your nomination“said this Senator.

But in a letter known to this newspaper, the 5 former ambassadors come to his defense.

“As former US ambassadors. in Colombia we ask this commission to give urgent consideration to the pending nomination of Manes for this important position. We believe that Manes, a diplomat with more than 30 years of service in the region, is serious, experienced and qualified for this challenge,” the former ambassadors say in the letter.

It is signed by Anne Patterson (ambassador between 2000 and 2003), William Wood (2003 to 2007), William Brownfield (2007 to 2010), Michael McKinley (2010 to 2013) and Kevin Whitaker (2014 to 2019).

In the letter, the former officials say that for more than two decades Congress, in a bipartisan manner, has supported a robust exchange of diplomatic and economic assistance that has benefited both countries.

Kevin Whitaker, one of the signatories to the letter defending Manes. Photo: Claudia Rubio. TIME

Then they say that maintaining a trusting partnership with Colombia at this time is critical to an effective US response. very sensitive issues on the agenda such as migration, drug trafficking, corruption, the Venezuelan crisis and the growing influence of China in the region.

Something that requires an ambassador who operates as the personal representative of the president and with the bipartisan support of Congress.

The former diplomats’ letter joins others sent by former senior US officials also in support of Manes.

Among them is one from the former head of the Southern Command, Admiral Craig Faller, where he says that Manes is the perfect candidate for Colombia given her in-depth knowledge of security issues. and defense and another from the former Undersecretary of State for the Western Hemisphere, Roger Noriega, in which he says he has known the official throughout his 31 years of diplomatic exercise and attests to his extensive abilities to manage diplomatic relations.

SERGIO GOMEZ MÁSERI

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

WASHINGTON

On Twitter: @sergom68