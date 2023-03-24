Wendy Ramos and Gonzalo Torres, members of the cast of the 90’s series “Pataclaun”, They were present at the press screening of the film “The Year of the Tiger”, which was held this Thursday, March 23, at Larcomar. The film, which also has the participation of Carlos Alcántara, will hit theaters on March 30. In addition, in the feature film, you can see the tiktoker Josi Martínez. The Republic spoke with Peruvian actors regarding the participation of this influencer.

The actor who gave life to gonzales in “Pataclaun” he pointed out that, lately, this type of opportunity is being given more. “I think it is a marketing strategy to be able to attract attention in networks. It is not the only film in which the same has been done. It is valid and a recognition for someone like Josi who has many followers to be able to participate, even briefly in small scenes ”, Torres told Paolo Zegarra of The Republic. VIDEO: Paolo Zegarra/URPI-LR