The National Lottery presented the ticket with which it pays tribute to the electronics engineer and scientific disseminator Katya Echazarreta González (Jalisco, 1995), the first Mexican to visit outer space as part of the mission Blue Origin Ns-21, in June 2022.

At the ceremony, Luz Adriana López Galicia, deputy general director of Sales and Operations of that institution, thanked the scientist “for being an example of success and perseverance.” She stressed that with her work she shows “that there are no limits to dreaming.”

In the same act, Katya Echazarreta said that there is still a need for more opportunities in Mexico and Latin America for young people who decide to study or work in aerospace projects and achieve what she did.

“I want you to know that I am working day and night to be able to create those opportunities; I know that there are those who want to achieve success and cannot, but it is not due to lack of talent or lack of desire, it is due to lack of opportunities”, added Echazarreta González.

He also announced the creation of the Katya Echazarreta Space Foundation dedicated to “helping many young people who fight every day in order to put the name of Mexico very high, to design technology and improve the lives of all of us.”

aerospace camps

The foundation will begin its functions with the creation of the first aerospace camps in Mexico. “We are going to be able to give a unique experience to one hundred boys and girls from all over the nation; In these spaces they will have the experience of a simulated trip to Mars, they will be able to try on the space suits and feel that their dream of being an astronaut can come true”, said Echazarreta.

Similarly, he reported that he is promoting a constitutional reform in order to give priority, as a national development, to space activities. “I did not know my grandparents and I know that this is the reality of many, they make us choose between family or dreams; Since last year we have been working to achieve those necessary opportunities in the country”, declared the astronaut.

The Superior Draw number 2769 will be held on Friday at 8:00 p.m., with a live broadcast on the official YouTube account of the National Lottery. It will award a jackpot of 17 million pesos, a main prize with a series of 8 and a half million; The cost of the little piece is 40 pesos and that of the complete series is 800.