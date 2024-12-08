The head of the investigating court number 1 of the National Court has ordered admission to prison of the former head of the Civil Guard in the port of Valencia arrested this week for drug trafficking, as well as three of the other five detained in the same operation, legal sources reported this Saturday.

The former head of the Civil Guard has entered prison – as requested by the prosecutor – as the alleged perpetrator of drug trafficking crimes, criminal organization, passive bribery, disclosure of secrets and failure to prosecute crimes.

For another of the detainees, the magistrate has also decreed prison for drug trafficking, and he is also accused of being head of a criminal organization and active bribery, while for the remaining two the accusations are of drug trafficking and criminal organization.

Captain Jesús FB, who I was waiting for my destination After providing services in the port of Valencia from 2014 to May 2024, he spent this Saturday at the disposal of the head of the Central Court of Instruction number 1 of the National Court, Francisco de Jorge, who has agreed to the request of the public ministry.

After his appearance, the Prosecutor’s Office had requested that he and the other four detainees be placed in preventive detention (the former chief and three others have entered), considering that there is a risk of escapecriminal repetition and destruction of evidence, as reported by legal sources.

The case, which began after the filing of a complaint by the Anti-Drug Prosecutor’s Office, remains under summary secrecy.

Main cocaine entry dock

The port of Valencia is the main entry dock for cocaine in Spain and the third in Europe, after those of Antwerp (Belgium) and Rotterdam (Netherlands), with the intervention in 2022 of 26 containers that held a total of 11,564 kilos of that narcotic substance.

The Chief Anti-Drug Prosecutor, Rosa Ana Morán, already pointed out a year ago to the difficulty of introducing drugs through a port like the Valencian one “without collaboration”, which is why the specialized prosecutor’s offices focus their efforts on preventing “drug money” from corrupting officials or members of the forces and security forces.

Judge De Jorge is also in charge of investigating another former police official for drug trafficking, the former head of Economic Crimes of the provincial Brigade of the Judicial Police of the Higher Headquarters of Madrid, Óscar SG, who was hiding 20 million euros on the walls of your home, although these are two different operations.