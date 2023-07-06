The forward Vinícius Júnior was decorated this Wednesday with the main distinctions granted by the regional and municipal legislatures of Rio de Janeiroin a ceremony at the Maracana stadium in which the regional law against racism that bears his name was approved.

The Real Madrid player Vinícius Jr. participated in a symbolic act for the cases of racism that occurred in the match against Valencia.

“Today is a very special day and I hope my family is very proud. I am very young and I did not expect that, being so young, I would be at the Maracanã, in such a special place for me, receiving this tribute,” said the Real Madrid player. Spanish Madrid and the Brazilian team at the event.

The striker called up by Brazil to play in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar received both the Tiradentes Medalthe main award granted by the Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro, like the Pedro Ernesto Medal, the main one granted by the Municipal Council of this city.

“Sometimes I wonder if I deserve so much. I didn’t expect so many awards and receive all that love at the Maracana, where I attended and played so many Flamengo games. It’s exciting,” added the striker.

On the day that Vinicius Junior received a tribute at the Maracanã and placed his feet on the famous street of the stadium, he also began to enforce a law bearing the name of the attacker, which provides for the suspension of games in the state of Rio, in case of racist behaviors we are in. ➡ Help… pic.twitter.com/vuYzN0jcBQ – GloboNews (@GloboNews) July 5, 2023

Law against racism

The soccer player’s decision to directly confront the fans who made racist insults at him in a match between Real Madrid and Valencia for the Spanish League inspired the law against racism in the stadiums that will come into force from this Wednesday in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

The law, authored by the leftist deputy Professor Josimar and sanctioned by Governor Claudio Castro, provides for parties to be automatically suspended when racist insults are recorded and even permanently if discrimination persists.

The so-called “Vini Jr Law” also establishes the Protocol to Combat Racism, which guides any citizen on how to report racist behavior to any authority in a stadium.

In addition to the medals, the Municipal Council also granted the footballer the title of “Ciudadano Carioca”. At the ceremony, the Real Madrid striker also left his footprints engraved on the Maracanã Walk of Fame, the largest football temple in Brazil and where stars such as Pelé, Garrincha, Rivelino and Ronaldo are already located.

“It is an honor to pay this tribute to a soccer player who is an idol of Brazilian soccer, born and raised in Rio de Janeiro. In addition to carrying all the achievements of his soccer career, Vinicius also became a symbol of the fight against racism“said the regional secretary of Sports of Rio de Janeiro, Rafael Picciani.

