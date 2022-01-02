He had disappeared in 1977 and was declared dead in 2011: the story of Vincenzo B., the homeless man from Marsala “reborn” at the age of 61

What happened to a homeless man born in Marsala is truly incredible. All traces of him had been lost since 1977. His brother then reported his disappearance and obtained, in 2011, a declaration of presumed death made by the Court of Trieste. The man, Vincenzo B.But he was alive and last year the authorities tracked him down and recognized him.

Vincenzo was disappeared even since 1977. He and his brother, both born and raised in Marsala, Sicily, were in Trento to attend a local hotel school.

Both were still teenagers and after his disappearance, neither one has more had news by Vincenzo.

The brother at that point reported the disappearance and has not received any news of Vincenzo B. for decades.

In 2010, after years and years of hope, the brother had asked the Court of Trieste to declare the presumed death man and this request was accepted a May of 2011.

It seemed like a story archived, although the man’s body had never been found nor any news of the fate that had befallen him.

Vincenzo B. reappeared after 43 years

After the beauty of 43 years from his death, however, Vincenzo B. is as if he had come back to life.

It all started in May 2020, when a clochard he presented himself to the emergency room of the Sant’Andrea hospital in La Spezia, in Liguria. The man, now 61, was in a shabby condition, dirty and with rumpled clothes. He was sick and was in an evident confusional state.

He did not have any document with it, but he seemed quite lucid when he stated his name, surname, date of birth and hometown.

The hospital staff communicated what happened to the authorities who, having arrived on the spot, started one recognition practice. Practice that actually confirmed that it was precisely the one who had disappeared four decades earlier and who had been declared dead in 2011.

Of course, the Court of Trieste will now have to revoke the declaration of presumed death. Soon the man will also have his documents with him and can thus begin his new e second life.