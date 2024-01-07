The Super Mario franchise is one of the biggest in the world, not only because its characters are really interesting, but because of the fact that the games mostly help people deal with different problems, such as boredom. , but also even the spirits that are linked to happiness. And now, a new study reveals that one of the plumber's newest degrees is one that can help combat symptoms of depression in people.

As mentioned by the German team called Frontiers in Psychiatrymajor depressive disorder can be combated in part thanks to Super Mario Odysseylast great title of this character Nintendo, speaking in terms of the scale of a AAA in the game industry. 46 people have participated, divided into groups, who have been diagnosed with this problem and in the middle of the treatment, only one of them has been asked to play the game in order to analyze the levels of improvement.

When the final files were released, a conclusion was reached in which the symptoms were reduced by 50% in those who tried the game of Nintendo, something that may be due to the quantities of collectibles it has and the level of challenge that the product has. Of course, this is also proven in people who have not tried it during the almost seven years that the software has existed, where now the charisma of the characters is greater, taking into account that they have seen the 2023 movie.

Given this, those who were in charge of analyzing the data reached the verdict that video games can be of great help in this type of psychological treatments, so in the future they will try to incorporate others to see if they have a similar or even more beneficial effect. . At the moment, the game Mario can now be described as a weapon against depression, something that clearly Nintendo was not contemplated at the time of carrying out the development.

Remember that Super Mario Odyssey is available on Switch.

Via: My Nintendo News

Editor's note: It would be interesting if they later used games like Little Big Planet, that is another of the titles that make you smile as you go through the levels, adding to that that Sackboy is a very nice character and that people can quickly take a liking to him .