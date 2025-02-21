An American-Liban man has been convicted by a jury to try to kill the novelist Salman Rushdie when he broke into a stage and repeatedly attacked him with a knife.

Hadi kill now faces up to 25 years in prison and will be sentenced on April 23as reported by a judicial officer in a statement confirming the conviction for positions of attempted murder and aggression.

The legal team to kill had tried to prevent witnesses characterized Rushdie as a victim of persecution after the Iranian fatwa of 1989 who requested his murder for alleged blasphemy in his book ‘The satanic verses’.

Rushdie had told the jurors in the trial that killing “was stabbing and cutting him” during the August 2022 event in an exclusive cultural center in the rural area of ​​New York. «It was stab in my eye, intensely painfulafter which I shouted in pain, ”said Rushdie, adding that he was in a” blood lake. “









He said that “it occurred to him that I was dying” before being transferred by helicopter to a traumatology hospital. The jurors heard the final arguments of prosecutors and defense lawyers before retiring to consider their verdict on Friday.

Killing was quickly declared guilty To stab Rushdie about 10 times with a six -inch sheet that was shown to the witnesses and the court. He repeatedly used the trial to flaunt his power, shouting proportions several times. Killing previously said to the media that he had only read two pages of ‘the satanic verses’, but that he believed that the author had “Attacked to Islam”.

Rushdie lived in London for a decade after the Fatwa of 1989, but during the last 20 years (until the attack) he lived with relative normality in New York. It became the center of a fierce pulls and loosen between the defenders of freedom of expression and those who insisted that insult religion, particularly to Islamit was unacceptable under any circumstance.

Last year, he published some memories called ‘Knife’ (‘Knife’) in which he related his experience close to death. To Rushdie They cut the optical nerve of the right eye And he told the Court that “it was decided that they would keep his eye to get wet. It was a fairly painful operation ». When asked to describe the intensity of pain by the attack, he said it was “a 10” over 10. His nut was also partially lacerated, and his thin liver and intestine were penetrated.