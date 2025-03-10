They declare eleven minors behind the trial for sexual violence against a surf monitor in Hondarribia

The trial against the surf monitor of Hondarribia accused of sexually assaulting at least eleven minor students between 2011 and 2021, has begun this Monday at the Provincial Court of Gipuzkoa with the testimonies behind closed doors of the victims “in order to protect their right to privacy and avoid their revictimization, in the requested terms”, they inform from the Superior Court of the Basque Country (TSJPV). The trial will predictably last until March 21. The Court, chaired by Judge Jone Unanue, has agreed to allocate three days for the closed doors of the victims, but “could be more”, according to the information provided by judicial sources to this newspaper. Finally, the defendant will declare on a date that will depend on what the testimony are extended.

The session has begun at 09.30 with the previous issues. The Court has admitted two new evidence proposed by the defendant’s defense, one of them a report on the uninhabiting of consumption that the two private accusations have requested was not admitted for date of 2022 and having had enough time to contribute previously, according to Europa Press.

The defendant, who is 40 years old today, was arrested in 2021 and his provisional prison was decreed after six of those minors denounced before the Ertzaintza the aggressions allegedly produced for Dioz, between 2011 and 2021. Later another five complaints were added. The Prosecutor’s Office asks for 85 years in prison for him, three sentences of twelve years and eight of six years for sexual violence and one more year for a crime of possession of child sexual exploitation material, because at the time of the arrest, a hard disk with 4,208 files of “sexual exploitation of minors” was located at his home. In spite of this, the maximum compliance would be in theory 36 years – the triple of the highest penalty – to which those already consumed by being in provisional prison should be deducted.

According to the provisional conclusions of the Public Ministry, advanced by ‘El Diario Vasco’, the defendant selected the students “mostly of the male sex” and gave them surf material and classes. He also approached the families of his victims and went to family events. The relationship between victimizer and victim, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, was brewing “progressively until a close relationship was generated in which man caused a dependency relationship in minors” which, at the time of registering to Surf classes, were between 9 and 10 years.

The defendant took advantage of the transfers in van and the one -week camps that he made to the Landas, in France, to commit the crimes, which are based, according to the Fissalia in “touching, masturbations and fellatio.” He also made these attacks at his own home, which he went to some of his victims. When the minor “became aware,” according to the prosecution of the Prosecutor’s Office, of what was happening, he decided to leave the surf classes. Then, the monitor “got angry” and criticized them in front of the rest.

The statements of the minors point out that at the time of the aggressions they were between 13 and 15 years, that the meetings used to be “once or twice a week” and, at least on one occasion, that the defendant took advantage of the bad economic situation of the family to “win” the child through discounts in surfing classes and material.

In 2021, several days after the news began to extend in Hondarribia, the then mayor of the town, Txomin Sagarzazu, expressed in a statement that the municipality was “shocked and very sad.” “I want to show my most absolute respect for the victims, and my solidarity with them and their families. As for the facts itself and its scope, at the moment we must respect the judicial action underway. As mayor I offer the victims and their families the attention they need from municipal services. We will work with the rest of the municipal spokesmen to write an institutional declaration and the celebration of a concentration of condemnation of this type of acts, ”Sagarzazu said at that time, of the PNV.

However, there was a circumstance that 24 hours before a municipal plenary was held in which the mayor himself requested that a “discursive” be withdrawn from the act that was then spokesman for the Opposition group Abotsanitz, Igor Enparan already today is the mayor of Hondarribia, of conviction of what happened and supporting the victims. This formation, in a statement, indicated that “rejects any act related to sexual violence and shows its solidarity with the victim and their relatives” and summoned the Consistory to act in support of the complainants. “All acts of sexual violence that minors may suffer are serious and unacceptable violations of human rights, and a firm response of both society and institutions is indispensable,” he said.