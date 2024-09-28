This Friday, the decree declaring El Chamizal ecological restoration zone, with a total area of ​​327-72-81.95 hectares, located in this municipality, was published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF).

A few days after finishing his term, Manuel López Obrador signed the decree that comes into force this Saturday. Among the considerations mentioned, it stands out that among the inhabitants of the region El Chamizal is of historical, socioeconomic and cultural importance, since it is part of the identity of the Juarenses, as a space for recreation and contact with the natural environment, immersed in the urban area of ​​more than one and a half million inhabitants. Furthermore, it establishes that in article eleven that: “All acts, contracts and agreements relating to ownership, possession or any other right related to real estate located in the ecological restoration zone are subject to the application of the modalities provided for in the present legal instrument”, quote. Notaries and any other notary public must record this circumstance when authorizing public deeds, acts, agreements or contracts in which they intervene, so that potential acquirers of rights know the modalities that condition the exercise of their ownership, in attention to article 78 Bis 1 of the General Law of Ecological Balance and Environmental Protection. No legal act must contravene the provisions of the previous paragraph. Otherwise, you must proceed according to law. The following article establishes that the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, through the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection, within the scope of its powers, must carry out inspection and surveillance actions, as well as carry out control measures. and security that correspond to compliance with this decree, in accordance with its established powers and other applicable legal provisions on environmental matters.