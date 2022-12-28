Madrid. Researchers at the University of California, Riverside deciphered the signals that plants send to themselves to initiate photosynthesis, or convert sunlight into sugars.

Botanists have known for half a century that the command center of a plant cell, the nucleus, sends instructions to other parts of the cell, forcing them to proceed with photosynthesis. These instructions arrive in the form of proteins; without them, plants do not green up or grow.

“Determining which proteins are the signal to trigger photosynthesis was like finding needles in a haystack,” Meng Chen, a Riverside professor of botany, explained in a statement.

The process used in Chen’s lab to find four of these proteins is now documented in a paper published in Nature Communications.

Previously, Chen’s team had shown that certain proteins in plant nuclei are activated by light, triggering photosynthesis. These four newly identified proteins are part of that reaction, sending out a signal that transforms the tiny organs into chloroplasts, which generate sugars that fuel growth.

The scientist compares the entire process of photosynthesis to a symphony. “The conductors of the symphony are proteins in the nucleus called photoreceptors that respond to light. In this work we demonstrate that both those sensitive to red and blue light initiate the work. They activate genes that encode the basic components of that plant function.”

The work was funded by the US National Institutes of Health in the hope that it will help find a cure for cancer.