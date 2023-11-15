Frank Sinatra’s former home in Los Angeles was sold for $8.9 million

In the United States, the house of American singer Frank Sinatra has been put up for sale again, with a multimillion-dollar discount on the property. This is reported by New York Post.

The home’s current owner previously listed it for sale in 2021 for $21.5 million before deciding to take it off the market. In 2023, he returned it with a significant discount – now it can be purchased for $8.9 million (about 813.79 million rubles).

The mansion, located in Los Angeles on a mountain above the San Fernando Valley, was built in the middle of the last century. It offers views of Chatsworth Nature Reserve.

According to the source, Sinatra lived in the house for eight years free of charge thanks to the then owner, heiress to the banking empire Dora Hutchinson. Later, film companies rented the building for filming the film Transformers, as well as the TV series Californication. In addition, scenes from Miley Cyrus’s video for the song Flowers were filmed here.

The four-bedroom home, along with six bathrooms and an additional bathroom, is located on a plot of approximately 1.61 hectares. In addition, the mansion, measuring 618.8 square meters, has several spacious living rooms, a kitchen, a dining room, and several fireplaces. Features of the property include 4.87 meter high ceilings and glass floors.

In the past, the house often hosted parties at which various celebrities appeared, including Beatles member Paul McCartney.

