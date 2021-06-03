The first deputy chairman of the Central Bank of Russia, Sergei Shvetsov, proposed to reduce the minimum age for starting trading on the exchange to 12 years. During an interview at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, he pointed out that it is necessary to learn to work with securities from childhood. Interfax…

According to a representative of the Central Bank, the world is becoming faster, and in terms of digitalization, adolescents are significantly ahead of the previous generation. By the age of 12, children are already sufficiently familiar with mathematics and could try to start investing in order, if not to earn, then at least get the knowledge they need for the future.

Shvetsov noted that a specific decision on age has not yet been made, discussions with the government are continuing. The question is also about restrictions on instruments, although the Central Bank believes that they should not be serious: after all, the money ultimately belongs to the family, not the state, so it is the family who must decide how to dispose of it.

Earlier in the Financial Stability Review, published on the Central Bank’s website, it was indicated that in 2021, Russians trading on the stock exchange began to actively invest in shares of foreign companies. In the first three months, the volume of such investments increased by a third, but for Russian companies they decreased.

Meanwhile, Deloitte believes that Russian companies are reluctant to enter the stock exchange because of the risks associated with the process. An initial public offering (IPO) involves a detailed story about yourself, which not everyone is ready for. This situation may negatively affect the authorities’ plans to increase the share of IPOs.