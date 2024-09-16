The VIP was disqualified a few hours before the start of the new edition of Big Brother

A few minutes ago the news was released that one of the first contestants of the Big Brother, Lino Giuliano, he would have been disqualified a few steps away from his entrance into the house. Why did Mediaset come to this conclusion?

Lino Giuliano

Here’s what we discovered.

Big Brother: Lino Giuliano is the first disqualified of the new edition

This evening we will have the opportunity to watch the first episode of the new edition of Big BrotherThe program will be hosted as always by Alfonso Signorini and among the competitors some are known, others are not.

Alfonso Signorini

Among the first names of the new edition, rumours have been going around for some time: Lino Giuliano, famous for having taken part in the first edition of the year of Temptation Island. Here he had distinguished himself for his incorrect attitudes towards Alessiahis girlfriend.

The boy had become a character, which is why Alfonso Signorini insisted on having him on his show. A few hours before the official broadcast, however, the press release according to which Lino Giuliano would have been disqualified.

The press release and the reasons for this choice

To give this indiscretion in a priority and unexpected way David May, who has in fact decided to communicate what happened on his website. Linen Lino Giuliano will not be one of the contestants of the eighteenth edition of Alfonso Signorini’s reality show. Mediaset has decided to disqualify the barber from Naples from the cast after the homophobic comment that led him to argue with the tiktoker Enzo Bambolina.

Davide Maggio then spoke about a fight between the two, during which Lino allegedly made inappropriate and very offensive comments offensive towards the other TikTok. In any case, Alfonso Signorini himself will communicate this decision in prime time. This is because there were so many people anxiously awaiting Lino’s entrance into the most followed house in Italy.