Deputy Prime Minister, Presidential Plenipotentiary in the Far East Yuri Trutnev instructed the Ministry of Energy to analyze the use of different types of generation in the Kamchatka Territory, including geothermal ones. According to him, one of the key problems in the region is the provision of heat and electricity at affordable prices. “Oil and Capital”…

“Due to the gradual decrease in the volume of gas sold, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky is switching to fuel oil … In general, from the point of view of ecology, this is definitely not the most correct and best way. There are a number of projects, a number of proposals, including those related to the use of geothermal sources, liquefied natural gas, ”the press service of the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East is quoted as saying.

Together with Zarubezhneft and the regional government, the Ministry of Energy will have to submit proposals for the development of geothermal energy in Kamchatka.

As reported on September 6, the German Foreign Trade Chamber offers the Kamchatka Territory free assistance in creating a “green” economy. Details of the project were discussed at the site of the Eastern Economic Forum. A meeting was held with the participation of Deputy Prime Minister of the Kamchatka Territory Yulia Morozova, President of the Commerce and Industrial Board of Kamchatka Dmitry Korostelev and representatives of the German Chamber of Commerce. According to Morozova, foreign colleagues offered to help, among other things, in building a green economy system, introducing green technologies in various industries, organizing complex waste processing, installing treatment facilities and collecting waste.