Hussein Mohamed: Kenya has agreed with Russia on the employment of 10 thousand citizens

They decided to bring thousands of Africans to Russia for employment. About this on the page on the social network X reported official representative of the State House of the country Hussein Mohamed.

Russia and Kenya agreed to create conditions for the employment of ten thousand Kenyan citizens, but Mohamed did not specify in which industry they would work. It is known that the African country has concluded similar agreements with Israel – 30 thousand jobs in agriculture will be allocated for Kenyans, as well as with Serbia (20 thousand jobs will be created for them in construction and the service sector. In addition, 2.5 thousand African health workers will be accepted Saudi Arabia and another 250 thousand different workers – Germany.

Previously, the authorities proposed to combat the staff shortage in the country with the help of older citizens. According to the Commissioner under the President of Russia for the protection of the rights of entrepreneurs, Boris Titov, social insurance contributions to pension funds should be withdrawn from working pensioners, and benefits should be created for young people, stimulating them to work.

Earlier, Nikolai Akhapkin, a researcher at the Institute of Economics of the Russian Academy of Sciences, spoke about the sharp increase in the shortage of personnel in the Russian labor market based on the results of his own research. According to him, the country lacks approximately 4.8 million workers.