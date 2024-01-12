Avtopotok: AvtoVAZ closed the Lada X-Cross 5 project due to termination of work with FAW

Russia has decided to no longer produce Chinese cars under the guise of Lada. On the cessation of production with reference to sources in the AvtoVAZ company reports Telegram channel Autostream.

The X-Cross 5, which is a converted FAW Bestune T77 (the cars differ only in nameplates), was assembled at the former Nissan plant in St. Petersburg. The manufacturer managed to produce only 170 cars – 50 crossovers were sold in Moscow, and another 120 were transported to Tolyatti. Almost a third of the batch (60 cars) will be handed over to AvtoVAZ top management.

“The project is closed, they will not resume the assembly of such machines, since FAW has closed the topic of cooperation. X-Cross 5 will not go on sale,” the source explained.

In September 2023, the head of AvtoVAZ, Maxim Sokolov, promised that sales of the new Lada X-Cross 5 would begin “at the turn of 2023 and 2024.” First of all, the car will be received by corporate clients, after which sales to individuals will begin. He did not name the cost of the Lada X-Cross 5, limiting himself to a promise to sell “strictly according to the market.”

The Lada X-Cross 5 crossover was presented at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in early summer 2023. The company stated that the new Russian car is not just a copy, but “a Lada car created in collaboration with one of the new eastern partners.” Sokolov argued that the cost of the new crossover will average up to 2.5 million rubles, and this is an “adequate price.”

In December, the car disappeared from the official AvtoVAZ website. His image of the new car was located on the main page of the official website, but then disappeared “due to technical work,” the company explained.