They deceived lonely elderly women to steal their money: 1.2 million euros were stolen. Three arrested

They targeted elderly and lonely women, manipulating them to get at their wealth. These are the accusations against three people arrested by the Varese financial police, who allegedly took possession of “large sums of money and real estate by abusing the psychological and emotional fragility of the victims as well as their state of health”.

The investigation arose from the reporting of a suspicious transaction for the purposes of anti-money laundering legislation. This has brought to light the manipulative conduct of several individuals, to the detriment of a woman. The victim, in conditions of inferiority and psychic deficiency, was reduced to a state of absolute poverty after being induced to squander his patrimony, inherited from his parents.

The woman, after divesting a 450,000 euro patrimony, also made up of apartments located in important Italian holiday resorts, was forced to live in a public house made available by social services.

In another case, one of the suspects, a nurse by profession, boasted to his accomplices about his commitment to preventing the death of a victim in terminal health conditions. The woman, mother of one of the victims, was kept alive with emergency pharmacological interventions he performed in the absence of the doctor. Her goal, according to the investigators, was to steal the inheritance intended for her daughter.

In another case, the “freezing” of the redemption operation of a life insurance policy, with a value of 300 thousand euros, triggered thanks to the anti-money laundering regulations, was fundamental. This allowed the judicial authority to safeguard the financial assets of one of the victims who, according to the investigators, had already paid the suspects transfers of an amount equal to 200,000 euros.

In total, the value of the assets stolen from the victims has been quantified as over 1.2 million euros: 790 thousand euros in sums of money and 450 thousand euros as the equivalent value of the properties. To avert the dangers of tampering with the evidence, escape and repetition of the crimes, the investigating judge, at the request of the prosecutor, granted the precautionary measure against the suspects.