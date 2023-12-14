Drug dealers in handcuffs, they called themselves the “Matteo Messina Denaro”

Two Turin they ended up in handcuffs, it is a 50-year-old and a minor. Vthey were selling drugs through advertisements on socialwith lots of price list and photos of substances and used that of as their nickname Matteo Messina Money. The investigations of the Turin financial police, after monitoring on web platforms, have in fact identified the two alleged drug dealers and they carried out the searches in homes, a Carignan. The drug-sniffing dog of the Fiamme Gialle of the canine team of the ready-to-use group of Turin, has immediately reported the presence of substances drugs inside both homes.

Read also: EU, FdI: “Ursula's encore? It's not at all a given”. Draghi 'out'. Interview

Read also: Draghi, Meloni try to patch things up: exchanges of messages between prime minister and predecessor

Subsequent checks allowed the financiers to find Approximately 50 grams of cocaine, Approximately 80 grams of hashishapproximately 11 grams of marijuana, approximately 3.5 grams of ketaminea cannabis plant, cutting substances, as well as material (scale and material for vacuum packaging) instrumental to the illicit marketing of drugs, two dog-repellent pistols modified and 53 blank shells. 925 euros were also seized, believed to be the proceeds of illegal trafficking.

Subscribe to the newsletter

