¿What would you do if you were not passionate about your work and your desire to explore and live life was immense?? For Maggie and Joseph, the answer was to buy a school bus, convert it into an RV, and take an epic trip across America.

“Skoolie” was the name of the truck that became his mobile home. Its story, which was made known through Business Insider and on the Instagram account @thehealthfulnomadshows a couple from Colorado who took the reins of their lives and embarked on a unique journey.

Maggie Peddicord, who previously worked as a research assistant at a hospital, and Joseph Chazin, a passionate surf shop manager and accomplished windsurfer, felt that the daily routine did not fit their longings for adventure and discovery. So they made the decision to leave their jobs behind and instead focus on living, work and travel aboard a school bus that they bought with the intention of traveling across the country.

The first mission in their adventure was to find the right bus. After an extensive search, through Facebook they found their “skoolie” in Texas. The acquisition, which cost them US$22,500, was intended to be the beginning of an exciting transformation.

The bus conversion was no easy task, and required effort and creativity. It was necessary to install a new battery, an electrical system, a luggage rack and develop an ingenious system to convert the sleeping space into a dining room.

The truck named “skoolie” was Maggy and Joseph’s mobile home for a year. Photo: thehealthfulnomad / Instagram

The challenge of financing the trip of your lives in the United States

Traveling required a source of income to keep their adventure going. That’s when they discovered Taskrabbit, an application that allowed them to offer their skills and services in a variety of tasks. Maggie specialized in janitorial services, while Joseph excelled in interior painting and landscaping.

As they progressed on their journey, they expanded their services to include everything from furniture assembly to personal assistance and packing and unpacking. Through Taskrabbitthey found a reliable and versatile source of income that allowed them to work anywhere of their choice.

Despite the challenges of life on the road, how to find clean water sources to fill your tanks and effectively manage power to avoid battery draineach new day offered them the opportunity to discover something new on their journey through the United States.

During their tour, Maggie and Joseph had the opportunity to visit a number of amazing places, from the sunny beaches of San Diego to the bustling city of seattlethe majestic Outer Banks, Washington D.C., and the stunning natural wonders of America’s national parks. In total, they visited 11 national parks, each offering their own unique beauty.

End of the trip: back to the routine

After a year of traveling across the United States, the couple decided to return home to focus on their respective careers. Maggie returned to Colorado to complete her master’s degree, while Joseph returned to San Diego to work in yacht sales..

Despite having returned to their routine, they do not rule out the possibility of embarking on another full-time adventure in the future. In fact, they plan to purchase a new van in 2025, once Maggie has completed her master’s degree.