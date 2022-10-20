Interviewed by Fanpage.it, Alessandro Ferrerio, Davide’s brother, told about the hell they are living in the family

Reached by journalists from Fanpage.itAlessandro, brother of Davide Ferrerio, spoke of what happened on the night of 12 August last in Crotone and how both he and his family are still angry and upset. The 20-year-old was savagely beaten by a stranger, for an incredible mistake.

Credit: Alessandro Ferrerio – Facebook

The facts date back to last August 12 and as everyone knows, from that day Davide has been in a coma in the hospital fighting to survive with all his might.

A stranger, addressed to him by another person, had first approached and insulted him, then attacked and violently beaten, without any reason and without even knowing it.

A 22-year-old from Crotone was convicted and arrested for the crime, Niccolò Passalacquawho is currently in prison awaiting trial.

Davide, immediately rescued by the ambulance doctors, has been in since that day coma and his condition does not improve.

The anger of Davide Ferrerio’s brother

Already in recent days, Davide Ferrerio’s mother, a guest at Italian Stories, had shown her anger towards those who you believe are responsible for this crime.

The lady explained that it is incredible that there is only one suspectreferring mainly to the 31 years old aboard the motorbike which, in fact, had directed Passalacqua’s anger towards Davide.

It is also linked to the mother’s speech Alexanderbrother of Davide, who interviewed by Fanpage.it he had his say about it.

In this affair there are also other people involved, but at the moment they are not investigated. The mother (of Passalacqua), instigator of this attack, her daughter, and this 31-year-old who pointed out my brother. All of them are free, they go out, post videos on social media while they dance and have fun, do what they want. Davide, on the other hand, cannot, he is attached to a respirator, in a hospital bed and has not seen sunlight for more than two months.

Alessandro Ferrerio said that through the family lawyer they are pressing the Prosecutor’s Office so that the latter investigate these other people involved as well.

Then he also referred to another similar story, that of Willy Monteiro Duarte:

What happened to my brother is worse than what happened to Willy, because poor Willy wanted to help a friend, while Davide was beaten, almost killed, for nothing.

Passalacqua’s family contacted them

The boy then said that i family members by Niccolò Passalacqua have tried to contact his family.