The projection of the Argentine sunflower production it fell by 200,000 tons due to low yields and is now estimated at 2.9 million tons, according to a report by the Buenos Aires Cereal Exchange. The initial projection was 3.1 million tons.

If the estimate is specified, this season the sunflower harvest is going to drop by around 500,000 tons: 3.4 million tons were produced in the 2019/20 cycle, according to the statistics of the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange.

So far, the national average yield is located at 21.5 quintals per hectare, 31.8% below the performance that had been registered at this point in the campaign last year.

In the NEA region, the harvest covers more than 85% of the suitable area and reflects an advance of 33.8 percentage points compared to the previous cycle. This is due to the fact that the area planted in this region is only 21.3% of that planted the previous season. He yields to date 13.9 qq / ha, a 27.2% lower than the average yield of the last five years.

At north center of Santa Fe 10% of the suitable area was collected, with highly variable yields of between 8 and 27 qq / ha, and an average of 15.9 qq / ha so far. But it is expected that yields improve as the last planted squares are harvested, which are less affected by the water deficit.

After the rains of the last weeks, in the south of the agricultural area the crop goes through stages from flower bud to the beginning of filling, with very good water availability. This encourages an increase in yield expectations, which would at least partially offset the losses in the central and northern regions of the agricultural area.