The humiliation suffered by the Gunners last Friday night against Pumas, the Mazatlán board and opted for the most logical way out: Send back to Spain to Ismael Rescalvo his technical director.

In no way were we surprised by this decision, since in this same space we had anticipated that Rescalvo He was not going to finish this season due to the poor actions of his team, but also understanding that the players are largely to blame for their low productivity.

However, we must recognize that it will always be easier and cheaper for a club to run the coach than the entire squad of players.

Rescalvo arrived in May 2023 with the Gunners, in which he directed 35 matches for only 9 wins and 18 losses. His greatest achievement was taking the Buenos Aires eleven to the playoffs in the previous edition.

It is good to add that before Rescalvo, the Mazatlán team It was also directed by another Spaniard, Beñat San José who is also about to be guillotined with Atlas. They are therefore two coaches not suitable for Mexican soccer and they should better give the Aztec coach the opportunity, since they have the advantage of not losing the category, as there is no relegation.

NEW LEADER. The chorizo ​​power went to the skies, after Toluca's 4-1 win over the Atlas Foxes last Sunday.

Yes, the Red Devils knocked down the summit of America and Monterrey in a clear example of the notable improvement they have had, after that tremendous failure they had in the Concachampions, when they were eliminated by Herediano from Costa Rica.

At the same time, the bonuses of his coach Renato Paiva rose in value again and now his team has already placed itself among the favorites to aspire to the title.

We will see if the Toluca Show that same solidity in the league, since that is where you really know if you are capable of being a champion.

THE NEW. It turns out that starting last Saturday's Ultra tournament that brings together the oldest players, it was agreed that the weakest teams from third to sixth place would play with 13 elements and the strongest from 1 to 3 would do so with 11, supposedly with the aim of ending sports inequality.

The idea seemed good to us, especially since it is a circuit that has players who are already over 70 years old, but we do not believe that this is going to end inequality, since there will always be teams built to be champions and others just to coexist.

In our opinion, the only way for older footballers to play on equal terms is for them to respect the minimum age of 70 years and not allow the entry of 69-year-old reinforcements. Or, the footballers who are more physically challenged may decide to play in the 10 vs 10 fut style on a smaller field and have a better time together.

What we also agree with is that the weak teams will probably no longer be humiliated on the scoreboards like when they play 13 vs 13 and if that makes them feel satisfied that's good, but we reiterate it is an agreement that in no way way it will end sports inequality.

REFLECTION: Never bow your head, never stop believing in yourself and never limit yourself with anything.